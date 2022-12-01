Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: homicide investigation, local women honored
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening, December 3 in Chanute, Kansas. At around 4:50 p.m., Casey M. Dye, 43, of Petrolia, Kan., arrived at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies. Shortly after, law enforcement officers located a deceased man in a vehicle inside an automotive glass shop at 7545 Kansas Highway 39, in Chanute. The man – who was identified as Ryan M. Holcomb, 45, from Chanute – had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. If you would like to read more about this story, click here.
Thousands of K-State fans make trip to Arlington for Big 12 Championship
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Kansas State Wildcats prepared for the Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Saturday, loyal fans also made the trip. Thousands of K-State fans rode the purple wave down to Texas. Village Travel offered a Big 12 Championship Package. The bus left from Wichita on Friday. On that bus […]
‘We are embarrassed’: Valley Center school district apologizes for students’ language, behavior
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Emporia gazette.com
Gas price back below $3 in Chase, Greenwood
Gas prices across Kansas are back below three dollars a gallon. And counties outside Emporia are leading the way. AAA reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded statewide was $2.99 a gallon. The last time the state average was that low was Tuesday, Jan. 18. And it matches the price of one year ago.
Emporia gazette.com
SantaBreakfastH.JPG
Emporia Public Library celebrates season with annual Breakfast with Santa. "We had to open the doors early!” Emporia Public Library Executive Director Pauline Stacchin…
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys wrestling finishes second at Riley County
The Emporia High School boys wrestling team took second at the Riley County Duals on Saturday. A trio of Spartans were a perfect 5-0 on the day: Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (150), Christian Trujillo (157) and Bobby Trujillo (215).
KWCH.com
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
Emporia gazette.com
Hornets Take Down Ichabods in Turnpike Tussle
The Emporia State men's basketball team defeated rival Washburn, 74-63, at Lee Arena in Topeka on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets opened the game on the front foot as Mayuom Buom won the tip for Emporia State before scoring the first basket of the game off an assist from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. Three minutes into the game, the Hornets and Ichabods were tied 4-4 before Emporia State put together an 8-3 burst, highlighted by a pair of Kaden Evans three-pointers to give him eight early points. The scoring run gave the Hornets a 12-7 lead heading into the first media timeout.
Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
WIBW
One person escapes early morning house fire in Osage City
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was able to safely escape a house fire early Monday morning in Osage City. Osage County Fire District’s from Osage City, Lyndon/Vassar, and Burlingame responded to the 400 block of Lakin St. at 3:51 a.m. on December 5. Authorities said one person...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State rolls to 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma in Live United Bowl
Emporia State took advantage of five Southeastern Oklahoma turnovers on the way to a 48-27 win in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl on Saturday in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Savage Storm took the opening kickoff and advanced to the Hornet 28-yard line before Emporia State stopped them thanks to a fourth down sack by Jordan Williams. The Hornets then marched 59 yards on six plays to take a 7-0 lead with a 33-yard pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner.
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
WIBW
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Topeka retirement community builds up to bigger and better things
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A “sky-breaking” ceremony was held to celebrate the start of a new $14 million project on Friday. Leaders say this coincidentally happened on the 60th anniversary of the groundbreaking for Brewster Place, located on 29th St. This project will include a 6th floor with penthouse suites- renovations to 17 different apartments – […]
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Emporia gazette.com
Downtown Storywalk explores "Big Snow"
Emporia Public Library’s latest downtown StoryWalk will take readers on a journey through “Big Snow” this month. The December walk features the children’s picture book, “Big Snow,” written and illustrated by Jonathan Bean. The StoryWalk will be available through the month of December in store windows on Commercial Street between Sixth and 12th avenues. Keep an eye out for snow and join the library by reading through the Storywalk beginning at Complete Works, LLC.
Emporia gazette.com
Ty Zentner, goal-line stand help No. 10 Kansas St. jolt No. 3 TCU
Ty Zentner kicked the winning 31-yard field goal in overtime following a massive goal-line stand by the Kansas State defense as the No. 10 Wildcats posted a dramatic 31-28 upset of No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday afternoon at Arlington, Texas. Kansas State twice stopped...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Comments / 0