Read full article on original website
Related
2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond
BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning. Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7. Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was...
Police and medics on scene of truck hitting building in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a truck hitting a building in Dayton late Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana. Crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Salem Avenue around...
Fox 19
Thousands without power after heavy winds hit Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in the Tri-State area Saturday after gusty winds hit the area. According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be back on between 3:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. depending on where you live. Duke Energy crews have been working...
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
Metal Scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE — A metal scrapping business in Greenville is considered a, “total loss” after a fire Sunday night. Several fire crews responded to reports of a metal scrapping business that caught fire at the 300 block of Central Avenue around 5:52 p.m. The owner of the business...
Here’s what’s being done to get traffic moving around deadly crash on I-75 in Butler Twp.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Here’s what’s happening with the traffic backups caused by Friday afternoon’s multiple-vehicle fatal accident on I-75 in Butler Twp. that will keep the interstate closed for hours:. >> RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Butler Twp. * One...
WDTN
Strong Winds Tonight and Early Saturday, Turning Colder
***WIND ADVISORY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, SHELBY, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN AND WAYNE CO., INDIANA, FROM 10 PM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***. It will be windy tonight with gusts 40-50 mph possible. Showers continue into early Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day as colder air moves in behind a strong cold front.
UPDATE: 85-year-old Brookville man identified after fatal crash
BROOKVILLE — Troopers have identified a man who died after a crash in Brookville Monday evening. Around 5 p.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Arlington Road to reports of a car into a pole, according to Sergeant Bradley Hess with Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hess said...
1 person hospitalized following accident in Harrison Township
HARRISON TWP. — One person has been taken to hospital following an accident in Harrison Township Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Crews were dispatched to the area of E. Nottingham Road and Fair Oaks Road around 8:08 p.m. Medics transported one person to Grandview Medical Center...
Man delivers FedEx packages dumped on side of highway
An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received these potentially-lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancé were driving just east of Germantown on Friday evening when they...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.
At least six individual locations owned by a single franchisee have recently shuttered. Several others outside of this owner have announced closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Dayton.com, Syracuse.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
Gas below $3 in some parts of Miami Valley; the reason for the drop
MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the Miami Valley are reporting gas below $3 for the first time in months. Some analysts think the national average could be below $3 a gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, Ohio’s average price is $3.41 a gallon — still 22 cents higher...
1 trapped, flown to hospital after crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter was called to respond to a crash with entrapment in Springfield Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Eagle City Road to reports of a crash involving a single car. When crews got on scene they found a...
4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio
Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati State to open a location at Miami University's Middletown campus
Cincinnati State and Miami University on Monday announced they will join forces at Miami's regional campus in Butler County. The partnership will allow students at Cincinnati State to study at the university's Middletown campus and encourage them to pursue four-year degrees through the university. The campus will become a co-location...
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Comments / 0