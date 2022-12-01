ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHIO Dayton

2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond

BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning. Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7. Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was...
WHIO Dayton

Police and medics on scene of truck hitting building in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a truck hitting a building in Dayton late Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana. Crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Salem Avenue around...
Fox 19

Thousands without power after heavy winds hit Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in the Tri-State area Saturday after gusty winds hit the area. According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be back on between 3:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. depending on where you live. Duke Energy crews have been working...
dayton.com

Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?

Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
WDTN

Strong Winds Tonight and Early Saturday, Turning Colder

***WIND ADVISORY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, SHELBY, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN AND WAYNE CO., INDIANA, FROM 10 PM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***. It will be windy tonight with gusts 40-50 mph possible. Showers continue into early Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day as colder air moves in behind a strong cold front.
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 85-year-old Brookville man identified after fatal crash

BROOKVILLE — Troopers have identified a man who died after a crash in Brookville Monday evening. Around 5 p.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Arlington Road to reports of a car into a pole, according to Sergeant Bradley Hess with Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hess said...
WHIO Dayton

1 person hospitalized following accident in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP. — One person has been taken to hospital following an accident in Harrison Township Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Crews were dispatched to the area of E. Nottingham Road and Fair Oaks Road around 8:08 p.m. Medics transported one person to Grandview Medical Center...
WRAL News

Man delivers FedEx packages dumped on side of highway

An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received these potentially-lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancé were driving just east of Germantown on Friday evening when they...
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
WKRC

Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped, flown to hospital after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter was called to respond to a crash with entrapment in Springfield Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Eagle City Road to reports of a crash involving a single car. When crews got on scene they found a...
Isla Chiu

4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
wvxu.org

Cincinnati State to open a location at Miami University's Middletown campus

Cincinnati State and Miami University on Monday announced they will join forces at Miami's regional campus in Butler County. The partnership will allow students at Cincinnati State to study at the university's Middletown campus and encourage them to pursue four-year degrees through the university. The campus will become a co-location...
wccsradio.com

SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.

