Foster care mentoring turns into 20-year relationship
MIKE SMITH was 5 years old when he met Justin Pasquariello and Vanessa Fazio. Pasquariello, then 22, had started a Boston-based mentoring program for kids in foster care, and Fazio was a college intern there. Smith, who was living in Dorchester, had been in foster care since he was three.
Baker, Polito call South Coast Rail a matter of fairness
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the $1 billion South Coast Rail project scheduled to open late next year is about fairness to southeastern Massachusetts. At the opening of a new train station in Freeport on Monday, the governor and lieutenant governor did not focus on ridership or economic strategy; instead, they said Fall River and New Bedford residents deserve the same rail connections other communities surrounding Boston have.
