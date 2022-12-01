GOV. CHARLIE BAKER and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the $1 billion South Coast Rail project scheduled to open late next year is about fairness to southeastern Massachusetts. At the opening of a new train station in Freeport on Monday, the governor and lieutenant governor did not focus on ridership or economic strategy; instead, they said Fall River and New Bedford residents deserve the same rail connections other communities surrounding Boston have.

5 HOURS AGO