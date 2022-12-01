ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

U.N. says new biodiversity credits can succeed where carbon offsets failed

The United Nations is backing biodiversity credits as a way to boost conservation financing, but critics warn the new financial instrument may give companies another tool to burnish green credentials without changing the way they do business. The research published Monday by the United Nations Development Programme and the International Institute for Environment and Development, a U.K.-based think tank, comes as negotiators gather at the U.N.'s flagship biodiversity summit in Montreal with the hope of finalizing a global agreement to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision...
BYD has Tesla in its sights after a year of runaway growth

Covid lockdowns, supply chain woes and power shortages hampering China's auto industry haven't been enough to halt BYD's relentless advance to dominate the world's biggest electric-vehicle market. Now, it has Elon Musk's Tesla in its sights. The Berkshire Hathaway-backed automaker will enter 2023 on a roll, with record vehicle sales,...
Shein to spend $15 million on factories after labor abuse claims

Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers' warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations. The Chinese retailer will spend the money over the next three to four years, Shein said Monday. The move is in response to allegations...
Tesla set to cut Shanghai output in sign of sluggish demand

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tesla plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn't meeting expectations. The company's shares fell in early trading. The output cuts will take effect...
Ghana to swap local debt for new bonds in restructuring deal

Ghana asked local bondholders to accept losses on interest payments as it restructures its debt to qualify for a loan from the International Monetary Fund. The West African country will replace existing local-currency debt with four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said.
Bitcoin's bearish futures are signaling a slowdown into 2023

Bearish traders are signaling that crypto losses will continue into next year, as risk-averse firms scale back from a market roiled by the implosion of digital-assets exchange FTX. The Bitcoin futures curve is stuck in backwardation, meaning its spot price is higher than its futures price. The CME Group's January...

