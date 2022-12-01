Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service
China's communist leaders have eulogized the late leader Jiang Zemin as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country's rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid party control over society
Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global renewable power capacity is set to double over the next five years, driven by energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
MySanAntonio
Mortgage Rates Dip Further—So Why Are Home Prices Still So High? The 'Sticky' Problem, Explained
With Thanksgiving behind us and much Christmas merriment ahead, one might presume that home shoppers have shelved their house hunt until the new year. But no, the housing market is as hopping as ever—and even full of surprises of late. "Housing data in the week that includes the Thanksgiving...
MySanAntonio
U.N. says new biodiversity credits can succeed where carbon offsets failed
The United Nations is backing biodiversity credits as a way to boost conservation financing, but critics warn the new financial instrument may give companies another tool to burnish green credentials without changing the way they do business. The research published Monday by the United Nations Development Programme and the International Institute for Environment and Development, a U.K.-based think tank, comes as negotiators gather at the U.N.'s flagship biodiversity summit in Montreal with the hope of finalizing a global agreement to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.
MySanAntonio
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision...
MySanAntonio
BYD has Tesla in its sights after a year of runaway growth
Covid lockdowns, supply chain woes and power shortages hampering China's auto industry haven't been enough to halt BYD's relentless advance to dominate the world's biggest electric-vehicle market. Now, it has Elon Musk's Tesla in its sights. The Berkshire Hathaway-backed automaker will enter 2023 on a roll, with record vehicle sales,...
MySanAntonio
Shein to spend $15 million on factories after labor abuse claims
Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers' warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations. The Chinese retailer will spend the money over the next three to four years, Shein said Monday. The move is in response to allegations...
MySanAntonio
Tesla set to cut Shanghai output in sign of sluggish demand
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tesla plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn't meeting expectations. The company's shares fell in early trading. The output cuts will take effect...
MySanAntonio
Ghana to swap local debt for new bonds in restructuring deal
Ghana asked local bondholders to accept losses on interest payments as it restructures its debt to qualify for a loan from the International Monetary Fund. The West African country will replace existing local-currency debt with four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said.
MySanAntonio
Bitcoin's bearish futures are signaling a slowdown into 2023
Bearish traders are signaling that crypto losses will continue into next year, as risk-averse firms scale back from a market roiled by the implosion of digital-assets exchange FTX. The Bitcoin futures curve is stuck in backwardation, meaning its spot price is higher than its futures price. The CME Group's January...
Comments / 0