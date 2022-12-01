Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Australia's central bank raises key interest rate to 3.1%
Australia's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.1% as it tries to wrestle down inflation
Mortgage Rates Dip Further—So Why Are Home Prices Still So High? The 'Sticky' Problem, Explained
With Thanksgiving behind us and much Christmas merriment ahead, one might presume that home shoppers have shelved their house hunt until the new year. But no, the housing market is as hopping as ever—and even full of surprises of late. "Housing data in the week that includes the Thanksgiving...
Dale Wyngarden: We always seem to have a short-sighted approach
Winston Churchill reminded us of the old adage that “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried from time to time.” History has given us a handful of enlightened benevolent dictators, but the benevolence came from the individual, not from dictatorship as a great way of governing. So here we are, living in a country where 50 different states, each with two voting senators regardless of size or population,...
BYD has Tesla in its sights after a year of runaway growth
Covid lockdowns, supply chain woes and power shortages hampering China's auto industry haven't been enough to halt BYD's relentless advance to dominate the world's biggest electric-vehicle market. Now, it has Elon Musk's Tesla in its sights. The Berkshire Hathaway-backed automaker will enter 2023 on a roll, with record vehicle sales,...
Shein to spend $15 million on factories after labor abuse claims
Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers' warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations. The Chinese retailer will spend the money over the next three to four years, Shein said Monday. The move is in response to allegations...
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision...
Texas's crypto mining boom is starting to look more like a bust
The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. In an effort to become a haven for crypto mining, Texas has aggressively lured miners with cheap power...
Tesla set to cut Shanghai output in sign of sluggish demand
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tesla plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn't meeting expectations. The company's shares fell in early trading. The output cuts will take effect...
Chinese capital prepares for 'life again' as lockdowns lift across country
Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing dropped the need for people to show negative COVID tests to enter supermarkets and offices on Tuesday, the latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last month's historic protests.
