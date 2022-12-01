Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Latest Update on AEW Star Leaving for WWE
William Regal's reportedly imminent departure from AEW back to WWE seems to now be all but a done deal. Numerous reports dropped this week about Regal being written off television during this week's AEW Dynamite and that his current contract with the company ends this month. There were conflicting reports about the terms of Regal's deal — some said it was deliberately a short-term deal, others say Khan obliged to let Regal go upon request and there was even a report that Regal had an "out clause" that would get him out of his deal if Paul "Triple H" Levesque was ever placed in charge of WWE booking.
ComicBook
WWE Tag Team Wins PWI Tag Team 100 for First Time
Pro Wrestling Illustrated officially confirmed that the final of its annual rankings list, the PWI Tag Team 100, has been finalized and that The Usos have been named the No. 1 tag team in the professional wrestling world for the year. This not only confirms that the list has been expanded from 50 to 100 teams, but means that a WWE team has taken the honor for the first time. The award was first introduced in 2020 and in its first two years it was won by AEW's FTR and The Young Bucks.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Preview (Dec. 5, 2022): Tag Title Match, Triple Threats
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. The show is currently headlined by The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, taking on the unlikely duo of Matt Riddle and Elias. Riddle was famously involved in the match that helped Jimmy and Jey become undisputed champions as he and his RK-Bro tag partner Randy Orton challenged the pair to unify the Raw and SmackDown tag titles. Unfortunately for him, the brothers won that winner-take-all match back in May and Orton has been out of action ever since with a back injury.
ComicBook
Why Did WWE Retire the WWE 24/7 Championship?
WWE quietly retired the WWE 24/7 Championship last month after Nikki Cross dropped it in a trash can on an episode of Raw. While the title was a staple of WWE programming for a little over three years, it suddenly disappeared from WWE programming as soon as Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE booking in July 2022. In the months that followed it would only change hands during live events, usually starting with Dana Brooke entering the show as champion and leaving after the title was captured by various wrestlers and referees. Brooke finally got the chance to defend it on the Nov. 7 episode of Raw, but lost to Cross. Not long after the trash can segment, WWE.com confirmed the title had been retired.
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Doesn't Think He Will Wrestle Again, Reveals One Exception
Next week's WWE SmackDown is already shaping up to be another entertaining episode, especially since it will also be the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. We'll have to wait and see what Angle gets up to when he shows up on the blue brand next Friday, but he recently discussed the possibility of another run with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, and he doesn't expect to wrestle again. Angle said he's good with his career, though he did leave the door open for a Ric Flair-style final match, and if that exception did happen, it would be a very specific scenario.
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham Hospitalized After Heart Attack
Former National Wrestling Alliance Worlds Heavyweight Champion Barry Windham has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack this past weekend. The heart attacked occurred while Windham was traveling through an airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Windham, who is currently 62 years old, has had health issues in the past. He was previously hospitalized in October 2011 following an apparent heart attack. Windham's niece, Mika Rotunda, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist her uncle.
ComicBook
Former WWE Champion "Medically Disqualified" From SmackDown
WWE SmackDown will be without one of its top stars this Friday. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to social media to announce that he is currently "medically disqualified" from competition and will therefore be unable to wrestle at Friday's show. McIntyre was previously scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. At the time of this writing, it's unclear as to if the title bout will be scrapped entirely or if McIntyre will be replaced. It's worth noting that Sheamus is aligned with both Butch and Ridge Holland in The Brawling Brutes, meaning he would not have to look far to find a new partner.
ComicBook
AEW's Kenny Omega Endorses Seth Rollins for WWE Hall of Fame
Kenny Omega decided to endorse Seth Rollins as a future WWE Hall of Famer this week at the expense of former WWE writer Vince Russo. The controversial personality claimed on his podcast, "If you're looking at Seth Rollins right now, two levels for the Hall of Fame is what you're looking at. Okay, he's a good little hand, and number two, he's been there for a while. Guess what, bro? If that's how the baseball Hall of Fame works, everybody would be in it. If you're there, you're a good little hand, and then if you can stick around for X number of years, everybody would be in it. There's gotta be something special, something special about you. What is special about the dude? Just ask yourself that question, man."
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee at WWE Live Event
It has been nearly two years since the world lost Jon Huber, better known to wrestling fans as Brodie Lee. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung condition that he had been receiving treatment for throughout that fall. Upon news of his passing, the wrestling world immediately celebrated not just who Lee was as a performer, but who Huber was as a man. Stars from AEW, WWE, and beyond emphasized how much the former AEW TNT Champion loved his family, with many noting that he would look forward to his off days because it meant getting the chance to spend time with his wife and sons.
ComicBook
Claudio Castagnoli Acknowledges William Regal's AEW Status
William Regal is WWE bound. Following AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's attack on the 54-year-old retired wrestler, reports surfaced that that segment was done to write Regal off of AEW programming as he would be departing the promotion and returning to his former employer. While the ink still needs to dry, "all signs" point to Regal heading back to WWE as he is currently finalizing a new deal with the company. This comes at a time when Regal was at the center of AEW's main event storyline, as he was responsible for MJF capturing the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Has Injury Updates on Both Randy Orton and Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair covered a variety of topics on the latest To Be The Man Podcast, including the status update on two wrestlers he has plenty of history with — Randy Orton and Andrade El Idolo. Both are currently out with injuries as El Idolo has a torn pec while Orton has been out of action since May with a back injury and recently underwent spinal fusion. While Flair seemed optimistic about "The Viper" returning to action, he didn't have that same energy for his son-in-law.
