Kenny Omega decided to endorse Seth Rollins as a future WWE Hall of Famer this week at the expense of former WWE writer Vince Russo. The controversial personality claimed on his podcast, "If you're looking at Seth Rollins right now, two levels for the Hall of Fame is what you're looking at. Okay, he's a good little hand, and number two, he's been there for a while. Guess what, bro? If that's how the baseball Hall of Fame works, everybody would be in it. If you're there, you're a good little hand, and then if you can stick around for X number of years, everybody would be in it. There's gotta be something special, something special about you. What is special about the dude? Just ask yourself that question, man."

3 HOURS AGO