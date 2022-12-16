50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events

It’s time again for our annual list of the best free holiday events in Orlando! This year marks the return of many free holiday events in Orlando and throughout Central Florida that took a break last year. This list of free holiday events in Orlando is sure to get you on the nice list with your honey.

Note: All events are subject to change. We recommend checking event pages to confirm dates in case of any cancellations or changes.

FREE HOLIDAY LIGHTS AND DISPLAYS

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Decorations

Through January 2, 2022

Multiple Walt Disney World Resorts

Each Walt Disney World Resort is decorated for the holidays. And, gingerbread displays are making a triumphant return! Check out our Top 5 of the Disney hotels with the best holiday decorations.

Note: Parking at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels is for the exclusive use of guests with confirmed rooms, dining and recreation reservations. However, bus transportation is available from each of the four parks and Disney Springs. Guests may also park at the Ticket and Transportation Center and visit Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Contemporary Resort via the Walt Disney World Resort Monorail.

Christmas Tree Stroll at Disney Springs

Through January 2, 2022

Disney Springs

This year the Christmas Tree Trail is now a Stroll, with each tree at its own individual location to make social distancing possible. Maps for the Stroll can be obtained at House of Blues, 12 Days of Christmas Store, The Marketplace Co-Op, and The Welcome Center. Each tree is inspired by a Disney character or theme.

Holiday Fountain Show

November 25, 2021 – January 2, 2021

Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

A crowd favorite, the Plaza fountain features special shows with dancing water and dazzling lights choreographed to classic holiday tunes. Shows run nightly at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

Holiday Light Displays at Cranes Roost Park

November 25, 2021 – January 2, 2021

Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs

Enjoy over 200,000 lights on more than 100 holiday displays powered by Duke Energy. Displays can be viewed nightly until January 3, 2021. The lights are turned on each night at dusk. Be sure to check the City of Altamonte's calendar as some nights have appearances of Santa Claus, snow fairies, and more.

Snow Falling Nightly in Celebration

November 27, 2021 – December 31, 2021

Nightly snowfall hourly from 6- 9pm

Celebration Town Center

Celebration Town Center offers “Now Snowing-Celebration’s Winter Wonderland”, a family-friendly holiday experience with some of the best “snow” you can find in Central Florida. Festive music, decorations, and adorable shops make this a great holiday tradition.

Light Up Winter Garden

December 3, 2021

Winter Garden City Hall

The lighting will take place at 6:15 pm at City Hall followed by various activities for all to enjoy.

Casselberry Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 4, 2021

Lights and Decorations through December 26, 2021 beginning at dusk

Lake Concord Park, Casselberry

Stroll through Lake Concord Park to enjoy charming vignettes of holiday displays and brilliant lights. This small community park is perfect for a simple evening of enjoying light displays and a lakeside park.

Winter Wonderland – Parade and Tree Lighting

December 4, 2021, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Winter Springs Town Center

Enjoy an annual Christmas parade starting at Keeth Elementary. Then enjoy entertainment by local youth groups and Winter Springs Dancers with Class, and the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Shuttle buses will begin running at 3 p.m. at Winter Springs Elementary. The last shuttle will depart from the Winter Springs Town Center at 8:30 p.m.

Lake Mary Museum's Christmas Open House

December 5, 2021

This building was built in 1926 and is on the National Registry of Historical Places. The Christmas open house is a great way to explore this historic building as it is decorated for the holidays.

A Merry Winter Garden Light Show at City Hall

December 4, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 23 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Winter Garden City Hall

Enjoy a very merry light show at Winter Garden’s City Hall. Plus, there will be a Winter Wonderland area for children at City Hall on the nights of the light show. The entire downtown Winter Garden area will be festive and decorated.

City of Orlando Tree Lighting Celebration

December 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season with Mayor Buddy Dyer at the City of Orlando’s Tree Lighting Celebration. The event will include holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks and a holiday market, and an opportunity to meet Santa until 9:00 p.m. at the Eola House.

Light Up Clermont 2021 – Gnome for the Holidays

December 3, 2021, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Clermont

685 W Montrose St

Clermont, FL 34711

Schools, organizations, businesses, and families will be showing their creativity by individually decorating over 40 trees. Drop letters to Santa in Santa’s Mailbox which will be delivered to the North Pole and enjoy holiday photo ops.

HOLIDAY PARADES AND CELEBRATIONS

HOLIDAY PARADES

Annual Light Up Viera Holiday Parade

November 27, 2021

Downtown Viera

This wonderful annual community event begins with a fireworks display at 6 p.m. The parade begins immediately following the fireworks. Additional information will be posted on the city of Viera’s website and on the Viera Community Institute Facebook page as the event gets closer.

2nd Annual Light Up Clermont Holiday Parade

December 4, 2021, 10:00 a.m.

Parade runs through historic downtown Clermont, starting at Waterfront Park.

Holiday Golf Cart Parade

December 12, 2021

Winter Garden

Starts at 5:30 pm at Dr. Bradford Memorial Park and continues through Downtown.

69th Annual Winter Park “Ye Olde Hometown” Christmas Parade

December 4, 2021, starts at 9:00 a.m.

Central Park Park Avenue, Winter Park

The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the 69th annual Winter Park Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade. The event has been held each December for more than 60 years, making it the oldest continuous holiday parade in Central Florida.

Annual Christmas Parade

December 4, 2021, Starts at 10:00 a.m.

Downtown Mount Dora

Enjoy this annual parade through the streets of downtown Mount Dora. Pets are not allowed.

31st Annual Lighted Christmas Boat Parade

December 4, 2021, Starts at 7:00pm

Lake Dora, Mount Dora

Come enjoy the lighted Christmas Boat Parade on Lake Dora beginning at the Lighthouse across from Gilbert Park on Tremain Street and Liberty Street.

Sanford Parade of Lights

December 11, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

A favorite annual tradition in historic downtown Sanford returns! This parade is special since it is held at night and most parade floats are illuminated. Grab an early dinner at one of the many wonderful restaurants or head to one of the breweries for a cup of Christmas cheer after the parade.

FREE HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

Wekiva Island Winter Wonderland

December 3, 2021 – December 25, 2021

Wekiva Island

Nightly snow flurries plus extra entertainment and activities are offered on select days and evenings, including outdoor movies and visits from Santa Claus. New for 2021 is a 20 feet tall Christmas tree that has been added to the Christmas Tree Forest. Be sure to check out Wekiva Island’s website for more details.

*Note: a $2 admission fee applies

Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival

November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Lake Nona Town Center

Enjoy this winter wonderland featuring outdoor skating, snow, twinkling lights and dazzling decorations, festive treats, and one-of-a-kind performances that are guaranteed to spread some much-needed holiday cheer. Snow fall happens hourly. Some activities, like ice skating, are available to enjoy for a fee.

Winter on the Avenue

December 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.

Central Park on Park Avenue, Winter Park

An annual tree-lighting, strolling carolers, and jazz on Park Avenue, the announcement of holiday art contest winners and Santa Claus.

10th Annual Christmas Light Ride

December 4, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

Retro City Bikes, Orlando

Ride through Ivanhoe Village and College Park to take in the great light displays. Ride starts/finishes at Retro City Cycles and will be about 6 miles at a casual pace, all bikes welcome! Don't forget to decorate your bike!

Cookies & Cocoa Walk

December 10, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Clermont

Take an evening stroll to sample a variety of holiday cookies along with some yummy cocoa while visiting participating businesses in Downtown Clermont. Make sure to visit shops in downtown Clermont throughout the season who will be competing for a trophy for the closest themed decorations for Light Up Clermont Holiday Gnome for the Holidays.

Holiday on the Drive

December 11, 2021

College Park

Edgewater Drive between Smith & Clayton Streets

Edgewater Drive is alive and full of holiday spirit at this much-loved annual family event. Adults and children alike fill Edgewater Drive, enjoying complimentary activities, photos with Santa, arts & crafts and so much more. Shops and restaurants, artisans, and food trucks join in the fun.

Nehrling Gardens Holiday Amaryllis Festival

December 11, 2021, 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Nehrling Gardens, Gotha

Nature themed vendors, live music, food, and Santa & Mrs. Claus on the porch.

The Skydiving Santas of Cocoa Beach

December 12, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cocoa Beach Pier

100+ Santa skydivers from the Air Sports Parachute Team will jump from the famous WWII aircraft “Tico Belle” C47. These talented divers will thrill you as they demonstrate accurate landings, high speed landings, wing suit jumpers and more. A large inflatable Santa chair will be placed on the beach and the Skydiving Santas will perform a skilled landing called a “paraski,” where they land directly onto the inflatable from the plane! Kids are then welcome to climb onto the chair to discuss their holiday wishes with Santa.

FREE HOLIDAY MARKETS

Sanford Holiday Mini Indie Market

November 28 and December 19, 2021

Tuffy’s Bottleshop and Lounge, Sanford

The Sanford Mini Indie Series will have 20 specialized vendors and live music.

Celery City Monthly Craft and Vendor Market

November 28, 2021 and December 19, 2021 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Celery City Craft, Sanford

Meet local artists while shopping for unique, original gifts and artwork. Enjoy charming downtown Sanford and the wonderful food and drinks available at Celery City Craft located at 114 South Palmetto.

Kaleidoscope Artisan Market at Celery City Craft Sanford

Select Sundays – November 21, December 5, December 12, 2021

Celery City Craft, Sanford

Shop 10 unique vendors of hand made items and art in downtown Sandord, with great food and drink from Celery City available to purchase.

Annual Christmas Walk

December 3, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Mount Dora

Enjoy this family-friendly street party in downtown Mount Dora featuring music, food vendors, toy vendors, shopping (shops open until 9:00 PM), Free pictures in Sunset Park with Santa! Entertainment includes Mount Dora High School jazz band, carolers, bungee jump, rock climbing, stilt walkers, jugglers, and more!

Holiday Market at Winter Garden Farmers Market

December 4, 11, 18, 2021, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Winter Garden Downtown Pavilion

Shop for holiday/gift-related hand-crafted ítems at special guest vendors.

Winter Garden Downtown Pavilion

FREE HOLIDAY EVENTS: HOLIDAY MOVIES

Holiday Movie at the Pavilion

Downtown Winter Garden

November 27, 2021: The Polar Express (2004, G), 6:30 pm pre-movie activities, 7:10 pm movie

December 5, 2021: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992, G) Interactive Movie, Preshow 6:30 pm, Movie 7:00 pm

Family Movie Night at Old Town Kissimmee

Old Town Kissimmee

Select Sundays at 7:00 p.m.

November 28, 2021 – The Grinch (live action)

December 5, 2021 – Christmas Vacation

December 12, 2021 – ELF

December 19, 2021 – A Christmas Story

December 26, 2021 – The Polar Express

Popcorn Flicks in the Park

December 3, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Santa Clause (starring Tim Allen)

Central Park, Winter Park

Bring a blanket or some chairs to enjoy this outdoor holiday movie. This film is preceded by Frosty’s Winter Wonderland: An all-star cast lends its talents to this Christmas special shot in “animagic” (stop-motion animated puppetry).

Wekiva Island Winter Wonderland Movies

Select Sunday evenings in December, enjoy an outdoor movie in the winter wonderland of Wekiva Island.

Movie begins at 7pm

Wekiva Island

December 5 – The Polar Express

December 12 – The Santa Claus

December 19 – The Grinch (live action)

FREE CONCERTS, PLAYS, AND SHOWS

What’s Up Downtown for the Holidays

December 3, 2020, 11:45 a.m. to 01:15 p.m.

Lake Eola Park Amphitheater

The Downtown Development Board invites you to the annual holiday edition of What's Up Downtown. Pack up your lunch and head to the Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park for performances from various downtown performing arts organizations.

Christmas in the Park

December 2, 2021, 6:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Central Park, Winter Park

The City of Winter Park and The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art continue this beloved holiday tradition. Stroll through the park and enjoythe sounds of the Bach Festival Choir. For more information, please call 407-599-3463.

Light Up the Holidays

December 4, 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – fireworks at 6:30 p.m.

Cranes Roost Park

Watch as the park comes alive with spectacular holiday displays featuring 200,000 lights and a 60-foot tree decorated with thousands of ornaments and over a mile of garland. Plus, fireworks, ice skating, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

A Classic Christmas ft Bach Festival Society

December 12, 2021, call them (407) 646-2182

Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival

Fridays on the Plaza Holiday Music

December 10 and 17, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Winter Garden

Enjoy the classic sounds of holidays of old as live music serenades shoppers at the plaza of downtown Winter Garden.

Rollins Christmas Vespers

December 5 and 6 2021, 6:00 p.m. – double check that it is free

Knowles Memorial Chapel at Rollins College

Violectric Holiday Show

December 11, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

Walt Disney Amphitheatre at Lake Eola Park

Rock in the holidays with the popular strings super-group “Violectric” at the annual Violectric Holiday Show presented by the City of Orlando Department of Families, Parks and Recreation. Free and open to the public, the concert features traditional holiday songs mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits. Donations for the Pet Alliance will be accepted during the event. In addition to the much-anticipated holiday concert, fans will get two chances to see Violectric live on stage this season as headliners for Flavor Fest of Horizon West at Hamin Town Center on Saturday, November 13. Violectric will perform starting at 5pm and provide live music throughout the evening until 9pm.

The Nutcracker by the Russian Ballet of Orlando

December 18, 2021, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lake Eola, Orlando

The Russian Academy of Ballet presents a gift to the Orlando Community with a free performance of “The Nutcracker”.

Holiday Friday Nights at Morse Museum

Most Friday Nights November 26 – December 31, 2021, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art

Receive free admission every Friday night, November through April, and special holiday performances during the holiday season. Live music enhances the gallery experience.

The post 50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .