2022 was big year for Austin FC on field, in front office

By Sahar Chmais, Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago

AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal ) — After Austin FC reached Major League Soccer’s Western Conference finals in its second season, new evidence has arrived of its popularity with sponsors.

Austin FC had a total of 107 sponsorships in 2022 and led the league in sponsorship category diversity, according to data from SponsorUnited, a marketing data company focused on sports and entertainment.

That made it one of only three teams with at least 90 sponsorship deals for the 2022 season. The league average last season was 62.

Austin FC was also one of three MLS clubs with at least 10 new sponsorship deals this year, trailing only the Philadelphia Union and Real Salt Lake in that regard.

All of that represents a major win for the Austin FC front office, led by President Andy Loughnane along with Chief Revenue Officer Clark Beacom.

