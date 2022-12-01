ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago's winter parking ban now in effect, several residents already disgruntled

By Mike Krauser
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - At the city’s auto pound at 103rd and Doty, there’s been no shortage of frustration as people show up to retrieve their cars.

Today is the first day of Chicago’s winter parking ban, covering more than 100 miles of main streets.  And to hear one woman tell it, the city is not playing fair.

They got Crystal LeBranch, she has an interesting story and maybe a case.

“The doorman said they started towing at 1:30, but the parking ban doesn’t start until 3 a.m…I’m not too happy for the day,” LeBranch said.

Lebranch’s car was towed from the South Loop.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation denies having started towing before 3 a.m.

She thinks the parking ban is punitive.  Do it when there’s snow, she said.

The city has always maintained that if there is snow and the major streets are lined with cars, that’s a problem. Nobody would get anywhere.

Lebranch said it was pretty frustrating. She would be a couple hours late for work, and it cost her $175.

