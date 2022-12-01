ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

2Pac Is Drake’s Most Listened To Artist Of 2022

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Spotify ’s annual Wrap Up campaign has revealed that 2Pac is the artist Drake listened to the most in 2022. According to the streaming platform, the Toronto native spent a total of 246 minutes listening to ‘Pac’s music this year and ranks among the late rap star’s biggest segment of fans, according to those metrics.

News of the 6 God keeping Pac at the top of his rotation may be surprising to some, as he’s been far more vocal regarding other influences throughout the years. One example is Jay-Z, comparing his love for Hov to his admiration of Pac on his 2009 track “Fear.”

More from VIBE.com

“I never cried when ‘Pac died,” he admits on the track before adding, “But I probably will when Hov does,” a line that caused a bit of criticism, which he later addressed in an interview clarifying his comments.

“A lot of people also sort of don’t understand the meaning of that line,” the hitmaker said at the time. “It’s not necessarily that I don’t love West Coast Hip-Hop or that I don’t love ‘Pac now that I’m 22, but that line was just said to show how new I am to Hip-Hop. I was 9 when that [Tupac’s death] happened, so it didn’t really affect me.”

He would later go on to say that he aspires to be more like the rap icon, in terms of his artistry and confident persona. “If there was anybody that I wish I could be a little more like, it’d probably be ‘Pac,” Drizzy told TheBoombox . “I think more than anything, aside from his music, which was absolutely incredible, I think he just drove people with who he was, the way he carried himself. He was somebody who was a free spirit and he did not care, he just did what he felt. I wish I could have a little more ‘Pac to my persona. I’m working on it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV3GZ_0jTqfY7K00
Drake’s Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Vibe

Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case

Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety.  “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse

Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money

Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
Fox News

Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley died on Monday following a battle with cancer that was only "recently discovered," according to her family. She was 71.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
TMZ.com

Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion

Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover

The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Complex

Saweetie Drops New EP ‘The Single Life’

The wait for Saweetie’s debut album just became a bit more bearable. At midnight Friday, the West Coast native came through with her much-anticipated EP The Single Life. The project, which was confirmed last month, delivers six tracks including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin.”. Saweetie spoke...
Vibe

Vibe

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy