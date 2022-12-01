Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Kids Of All Ages Turn Out For Breakfast With Santa
SYRACUSE — This time of year Santa is very busy visiting local communities to check in with children to see what they would like for Christmas and to double check his naughty and nice list. This morning, Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa is having breakfast with local children until 11 a.m. at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 Long Drive.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Community Schools Announces Four Holiday Concerts
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ students are performing four holiday concerts. Warsaw Community Schools’ orchestra programs will perform an orchestra holiday concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center. Attendees will hear traditional carols, “Winter” from Vivaldi’s famous “Four Seasons,” and remixes of selections from “The Nutcracker” such as “The Sugar Plum Fairy.”
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Public Library — Genealogy Team Available To Help Dec. 7
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. The Glean Team, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. This experienced genealogy team is available...
inkfreenews.com
It’s Christmastime With The Echoes Of The Past
CLAYPOOL — Santa will come to Claypool and the Echoes of the Past from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to see who has been naughty or nice so he can get his list ready for Christmas Eve. Cookies and cocoa will be served. Kids can enjoy the activity table...
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Council Meeting Moved To Dec. 12
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council Meeting originally set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, has been moved to Monday, Dec. 12. That’s due to a scheduling conflict, said Town Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Town Hall.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Fire Departments Donate To Toys For Tots
WARSAW — All Kosciusko County fire departments brought in toys for the annual Toys for Tots collection drive at Martin’s Supermarket in Warsaw on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toys for Tots, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts. According to the Toys for Tots website, over 2,500 children were supported during the 2021 program, with 7,493 toys distributed.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Check Out An Audiobook For The Road
MILFORD — Are you traveling for the holidays? Is a long car ride in your future? Make those miles feel a little less daunting by listening to an audiobook while you drive. Milford Public Library has many different audiobooks on CD available for checkout. In the children’s department, they have lots of fun titles, including “Magic Treehouse,” Marvel adventures and Disney princess stories.
inkfreenews.com
Judith Dietz — UPDATED
Judith C. (Hixson) Dietz, 74, a resident of rural Leesburg, died unexpectedly Dec. 1, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born April 9, 2022, in Hixson, Tenn. Judy, as many knew her, was the daughter of Melvin Hixson and Burma (Whitlow) Black. She spent her formative years and much of her adult life around Hamilton County, Tenn., and Kosciusko County, settling in the Leesburg/North Webster area in 1990.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Johnston — PENDING
Linda Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
inkfreenews.com
Bill Caudill — PENDING
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Lisa R. Schoener
Lisa R. Schoener, 59, Wabash, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her sister’s home in Wabash. She was born April 10, 1963. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Harrell, Kokomo; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Walter (Monica) Harrell, Roanoke, James Harrell, Lagro, Frances (Ed) Napier, North Manchester, Tina (Phill) Eakright, Wabash, Lori McCune, Mesa, Ariz. and Susan (Jon) Kramer, Huntington.
inkfreenews.com
Dessie J. Arnold
Dessie J. Arnold, 70, Columbia City, died at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1952. On April 14, 1982, Dessie married Rich Dunbar; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her brother John (Nicole) Arnold, Carmel. DeMoney-Grimes...
inkfreenews.com
Henrietta Resman
Henrietta Resman, 74, Plymouth, died at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home. She was born Feb. 7, 1948. She married Stephan Resman on Nov. 25, 1968; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Samantha Resman and Jennifer (Bill) Ntories; two granddaughters; and brothers Victor and George Wechman.
inkfreenews.com
Edwin Rollins
Edwin “Eddie” Lee Rollins, 75, formerly of Churubusco, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Dec. 27, 1946. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Teresa Anne Rhoades
Teresa A. Rhoades, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Teresa was born June 26, 1961, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Herbert J. and Rose Lee (Hale) Mann. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’79 and went on to earn her degree from Manchester College. Teresa was devoted to Scouting, having served as a Boy Scout den leader and pack leader and also as camp director for Rising Arrow Cub Scout Camp. She earned her Wood Badge certification, an advanced national leadership course available only to Scouting professionals, serving with the “Owl” patrol. Teresa attended First Free Will Baptist Church of Kosciusko County and volunteered with the Nation Guard’s Soldier & Family Readiness Center. She had just recently retired from the offices at Zimmer Biomet.
inkfreenews.com
Mary V. Phillips
Mary V. (Wright) Phillips, 106, Plymouth, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living Home, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 20, 1916. On July 3, 1937, she married Gerald Nickerson; he preceded her in death. She married Robert Phillips in 1964; he preceded her in death. Mary is...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Johnson — UPDATED
Bonnie S. Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born July 1, 1951. On Nov. 11, 1994, she married Roy Johnson; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Adam (Amber) Prater, Eric (Tina) Prater and Jonathan (Clair) Prater;...
inkfreenews.com
Dorothy L. Baird
Dorothy Luella Newton Baird, 95, Rochester, died at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Logansport. She was born Oct. 6, 1927. On June 28, 1947, she married Charles L. Baird who preceded her in death. Survivors include daughters, Nancy (Johnny) Thompson, Twelve Mile, Stella (Hiram) Hoover, Grass...
inkfreenews.com
Therese “Tess” A. Greer
Therese “Tess” A. Greer, 93, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family by her side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. She was born in Monterey on Dec. 22, 1928. On Feb. 7, 1953, in Monterey, she married Gene M. Shetland,...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Evans — PENDING
Larry Evans, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Comments / 0