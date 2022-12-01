ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRLD News Radio

Parker County home heavily damaged by fire

There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)

The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
CW33 NewsFix

Body of 7-year-old girl missing out of North Texas found

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wise County officials said the body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found Friday. According to a report from KXAN’s sister station KFDX, a police presence was seen just miles from the area where Athena Strand went missing. An Amber Alert was issued out of Paradise, Texas for Strand on Thursday.
dallasexpress.com

Home Explosion Rocks Local Neighborhood

An explosion destroyed a house in Tarrant County, damaged several others, and sent a neighbor and a firefighter to the hospital on Thursday morning. “It shook everything around us, and I flipped around, and all I saw was one of our neighbors running into the house,” neighbor Codi Tanksley explained. “They were dragging somebody out of the house.”
KLST/KSAN

Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody

IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent […]
fox4news.com

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee

DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
KWTX

Plane crash reported in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, TEXAS (KWTX) - According to the DFW Scanner Facebook page, a plane crash is being reported just south of the Cleburne airport. Multiple emergency responders are on the scene, but it is unclear how many people are involved or how severe the crash is. This is a developing story.
CBS DFW

Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crash Near Cleburne Airport

Two people are dead shortly after their single-engine plane departed from Cleburne Regional Airport on Sunday night, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed. The single-engine Cessna C205 crashed after departing Sunday night. The plane was flying in from West Virginia and headed to Granbury when it stopped to refuel in Cleburne.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Shady Trail

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.

