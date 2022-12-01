Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Man dead, woman in critical condition after early morning fire in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas - One man was killed and a woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire in Haltom City. The Haltom City Fire Department was called to the fire on Rita Lane at 3:55 Sunday morning. Flames and smoke were seen coming...
Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Firefighters started...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
The Rowlett Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 over Lake Ray Hubbard at about 3:40 p.m.
Parker County home heavily damaged by fire
There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim
The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
CW33 NewsFix
Body of 7-year-old girl missing out of North Texas found
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wise County officials said the body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found Friday. According to a report from KXAN’s sister station KFDX, a police presence was seen just miles from the area where Athena Strand went missing. An Amber Alert was issued out of Paradise, Texas for Strand on Thursday.
dallasexpress.com
Home Explosion Rocks Local Neighborhood
An explosion destroyed a house in Tarrant County, damaged several others, and sent a neighbor and a firefighter to the hospital on Thursday morning. “It shook everything around us, and I flipped around, and all I saw was one of our neighbors running into the house,” neighbor Codi Tanksley explained. “They were dragging somebody out of the house.”
fox4news.com
Man found shot multiple times in burning car early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot several times in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas. It happened at around 3 a.m. along Shady Trail, which is north of Walnut Hill Lane. Firefighters discovered the body after putting out...
Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody
IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent […]
Dallas police recover body from Mountain Creek Lake
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have recovered the body of a woman in Mountain Creek Lake.Police said the call came in at about 11:52 a.m. Dec. 5.This investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
KWTX
Plane crash reported in Cleburne
CLEBURNE, TEXAS (KWTX) - According to the DFW Scanner Facebook page, a plane crash is being reported just south of the Cleburne airport. Multiple emergency responders are on the scene, but it is unclear how many people are involved or how severe the crash is. This is a developing story.
At least one person killed in single-engine plane crash in Cleburne
At least one person has died in a small plane crash near the Cleburne Regional Airport Sunday night. The single-engine Cessna crashed shortly after taking off just past 10 p.m. Sunday.
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
What we know about Tanner Horner, man accused of killing Athena Strand
'You kind of forget that you never know who your neighbor is.'
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crash Near Cleburne Airport
Two people are dead shortly after their single-engine plane departed from Cleburne Regional Airport on Sunday night, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed. The single-engine Cessna C205 crashed after departing Sunday night. The plane was flying in from West Virginia and headed to Granbury when it stopped to refuel in Cleburne.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Shady Trail
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.
Comments / 0