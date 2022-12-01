ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kavosiey Smoke, Kentucky Running Back, Enters the Transfer Portal

By Nick Roush
 4 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

After spending five years at the University of Kentucky, Kavosiey Smoke is entering the transfer portal for his final year of college football eligibility.

Kavosiey Smoke was a consistent second-fiddle throughout his career, serving as a big play threat alongside Chris Rodriguez. During his career carried it 291 times for 1,583 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Smoke averaged 5.2 yards per carry, ranking in the top ten in school history. He’s No. 21 on UK’s all-time rushing list.

During Rodriguez’s four-game suspension to start the 2021 season, Smoke was the Wildcats’ top option at running back, carrying the ball 51 times for 263 yards and a touchdown against Youngstown State. Following Rodriguez’s return he only had seven carries for 14 yards.

Kavosiey Smoke played high school football at Wetumpka, AL, and led his team to their first state championship game appearance the school’s 115-year history. A three-star prospect, he was the No. 50 running back prospect in the 2018 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Without Smoke in the fold for the fall of 2023, Kentucky is in the market for running backs. Ramon Jefferson is likely to receive a medical waiver to play after suffering a season-ending injury in the opener. JuTahn McClain and La’Vell Wright are expected to return, but the Wildcats will be certainly be adding more running backs from the transfer portal and high school ranks.

Kentucky Players in the Transfer Portal so far

Wide Receivers: 2

  • DeMarcus Harris
  • Chauncey Magwood

Running Backs: 1

  • Kavosiey Smoke

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire and the Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Tracker.

On3.com

On3.com

