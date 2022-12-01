Read full article on original website
Related
See ‘The Nutcracker Rocks’ — NJ twist on the holiday classic
For a lot of people, it isn’t the Christmas season without The Nutcracker. But the Axelrod theater, one of the preeminent theaters in New Jersey, presents an updated rock version this holiday season with a Jersey twist. Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's (AXCBT,) Monmouth County’s only professional ballet company is...
NJ music legend celebrates 73rd birthday with more rock & roll
Most people retire in their mid to late 60s. They’ve put in the time, they’ve done the job for 25–30 years and it’s time to kick back and enjoy the fruits of their labor. Well, there’s no stopping New Jersey’s own Southside Johnny. He turned 73...
Most romantic holiday places in NJ to take that special someone
It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're in love — or hoping to be. This is the time of year when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel without seeing someone find love during the holiday season. Actually, every time of year is when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel and see someone find love during the holiday season, but I digress.
One night only at NJ farm: Autism-friendly free holiday light spectacular
WALL — “Nurture through nature.” That’s the motto at Allaire Community Farm, located at 1923 Baileys Corner Road. Since 2015, Allaire Community Farm has partnered with POAC Autism Services on numerous farm events, free of charge. Now, for the first time, Allaire Community Farm is offering...
This magical holiday light show was voted best in NJ for 2022
A fun thing to do during the holidays is pack up the car and go to see all of the holiday lights around the state. Some neighborhoods go all out with each house on the block lighting up the sky. It’s worth taking the trip to see. But there...
Top 10 places to get oysters around New Jersey
After returning from a weekend in Florida — Panama City Beach, to be exact — and having some of the best meals out that we've had in a while, the search begins in Jersey. We know that one of the reasons I fight to stay in the Garden State is the huge number of great restaurants in every county. One thing that I'm now chasing is a great oyster dinner. Raw, fried, baked. All delicious.
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
NJ, you’re better off avoiding this ‘Pepsi and milk’ TikTok trend (Opinion)
We at New Jersey 101.5 tried this gross trend so you don’t have to. While it’s been around for decades, even on the old show “Laverne and Shirley,” last week the idea of mixing milk with Pepsi to create “pilk” made a comeback on social media.
Here’s why New Jersey ranked among a national ‘Best places to vacation’ list
Do you already have that vacation itch as we get settled into another New Jersey winter?. I know my wife and I are already thinking about places we can go in the New Year to get away. We've thrown a few ideas around — like New Orleans, Florida, or Europe — but still haven't come up with anything solid.
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Route 1 red light crash: Truck hits car with dad and sons in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck that police say blew through a red light on Route 1 was struck by a car injuring a father and his two teenage sons Wednesday night. South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said trucker Rusian Naumyk, 49, from New York was headed northbound when he went through the light at Route 522 and was struck by a westbound Honda Accord around 10:30 p.m.
The most important Christmas gadget (Opinion)
So, it turns out only about a third of Americans buy a real Christmas tree every year as opposed to artificial ones. It may be slightly higher here in New Jersey, judging by all the trees on car roofs we see every weekend these days. If you are one of...
Fresh n’ Crispy: NJ’s BEST fried chicken is at this family-run hidden gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
How to make the best homemade Stromboli (invented just outside NJ!)
The Stromboli is an American creation. It was the owner of an Italian-American restaurant, Romano's in Essington, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia, that came up with what we know at the "Stromboli" back in 1950. Named for the volcanic Italian Island off the coast of Italy and inspired by the...
New Jersey has it our way with this most popular fast food restaurant
New Jersey crowns Burger King as its favorite fast food restaurant! According to a survey by Pricelist, the price-checking company, with additional survey support from Google Analytics, they tracked the spending and interest in fast food restaurants in every state. Here in New Jersey, Burger King reigns supreme followed by...
Shortage of quality Santas continues to impact New Jersey
There isn't enough jolly to go around. As New Jersey enjoys its first holiday season in three years that's not overshadowed by COVID-19, demand for appearances by Santa Claus is way up. But the roster of quality Santas hasn't yet bounced back from the pandemic. New Jersey malls and other...
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
NJ residents warned: Don’t fall for the 12 Scams of Christmas
For a lot of New Jersey residents, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But it’s also the time when scammers are coming out of the woodwork, trying to rip you off in a number of different ways. According to Melissa Companick, the president and CEO of...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0