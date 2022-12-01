ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See ‘The Nutcracker Rocks’ — NJ twist on the holiday classic

For a lot of people, it isn’t the Christmas season without The Nutcracker. But the Axelrod theater, one of the preeminent theaters in New Jersey, presents an updated rock version this holiday season with a Jersey twist. Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's (AXCBT,) Monmouth County’s only professional ballet company is...
Most romantic holiday places in NJ to take that special someone

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're in love — or hoping to be. This is the time of year when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel without seeing someone find love during the holiday season. Actually, every time of year is when you can't turn on the Hallmark Channel and see someone find love during the holiday season, but I digress.
Top 10 places to get oysters around New Jersey

After returning from a weekend in Florida — Panama City Beach, to be exact — and having some of the best meals out that we've had in a while, the search begins in Jersey. We know that one of the reasons I fight to stay in the Garden State is the huge number of great restaurants in every county. One thing that I'm now chasing is a great oyster dinner. Raw, fried, baked. All delicious.
Route 1 red light crash: Truck hits car with dad and sons in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck that police say blew through a red light on Route 1 was struck by a car injuring a father and his two teenage sons Wednesday night. South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said trucker Rusian Naumyk, 49, from New York was headed northbound when he went through the light at Route 522 and was struck by a westbound Honda Accord around 10:30 p.m.
The most important Christmas gadget (Opinion)

So, it turns out only about a third of Americans buy a real Christmas tree every year as opposed to artificial ones. It may be slightly higher here in New Jersey, judging by all the trees on car roofs we see every weekend these days. If you are one of...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
How to make the best homemade Stromboli (invented just outside NJ!)

The Stromboli is an American creation. It was the owner of an Italian-American restaurant, Romano's in Essington, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia, that came up with what we know at the "Stromboli" back in 1950. Named for the volcanic Italian Island off the coast of Italy and inspired by the...
New Jersey has it our way with this most popular fast food restaurant

New Jersey crowns Burger King as its favorite fast food restaurant! According to a survey by Pricelist, the price-checking company, with additional survey support from Google Analytics, they tracked the spending and interest in fast food restaurants in every state. Here in New Jersey, Burger King reigns supreme followed by...
Shortage of quality Santas continues to impact New Jersey

There isn't enough jolly to go around. As New Jersey enjoys its first holiday season in three years that's not overshadowed by COVID-19, demand for appearances by Santa Claus is way up. But the roster of quality Santas hasn't yet bounced back from the pandemic. New Jersey malls and other...
