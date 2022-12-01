Mighty Mo & More! Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, Dec. 20

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Nov. 29, 2022) – The warmth of the holidays has arrived at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Aurora Theatre staples A Christmas Carol and the Festival of Trees return to ring in the season along with hilarious Aurora alum Dulcé Sloan who will star in the NYE Comedy Spectacular. The 2022 edition of Christmas Canteen will also continue this month, running through Dec. 23. Teatro Aurora’s holiday offerings include holiday traditions from Colombia and Puerto Rico with Noche deVelas and Club Babalú Parranda Navideña. Meanwhile, Aurora Children’s Playhouse celebrates December with three entertaining shows: a new twist on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a spectacular North Pole talent show with The North Pole Fa-La-La-La Follies and Rob Anglin’s Holiday Juggling Show. Audiences of all ages can join Aurora’s touring troop for one-night-only engagement at the theatre with Blitzen’s Reindeer Games. Aurora favorites Akrosphere Aerial & Circus Arts will present Datsuzoku, while shows from Michelle Malone & the Hot Toddies and Motown Christmas will jazz up the holidays. Rounding out the month, Southern Ballet Theatre will present its rendition of The Nutcracker.

6 DAYS AGO