Mighty Mo & More! Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, Dec. 20
Mighty Mo & More! presented by Georgia Natural Gas Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. A FREE holiday event includes appearances by Santa himself, a special musical performance by President and CEO Allan Vella and The Grits, and Miracle on 34th Street! Guests are encouraged to "bring their socks to the Fox" to support Project Live Love's mission to clothe the needy this winter.
Families are invited to join in for "Hjol," to celebrate with a special performance from Full Radius Dance. "Hjol" is an Old Norse word, meaning wheel and identifies the moment when the wheel of the year is at its lowest point, the winter solstice!
Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring fans a lineup of their favorite performers throughout the month! Review venue safety guidelines and information here. A Day to Remember – Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour.
Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting a special kid-friendly New Year’s countdown with tons of laughs, dancing, games and more. Guests can enjoy live music from the DJ, design a Peach Drop, DIY bubble solution and ring in the new year with the yearly bubble-wrap-popping tradition!
Thursday, Dec. 1 - Saturday, Dec. 31 Tour times vary. Guests will explore the garland-lined hallways, as they take an up-close look at the Fox’s distinct holiday décor, delight in the famous Mighty Mo up close, and complete the journey with complimentary hot cocoa under the starry-skied auditorium.
There is snow place like Children’s Museum of Atlanta! Families are invited to celebrate and learn about a variety of holidays with the Museum’s annual Celebrations in Light programming throughout December. Family-favorite Sockefeller Plaza skating is back for kids to grab their favorite pair of socks and glide around the 200-square-foot rink. Children and families are encouraged to ring in the new year at the Museum’s beloved Bubble Bash. Learners will explore a variety of holiday traditions through art, science, design and seasonal on-stage performances. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play, an interactive exhibit based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, continues, giving guests an opportunity to run rescue missions and work as a team to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.
Parents and children will listen to the world-renowned First Lady of Christmas, Mrs. Claus at the CMA Stage for a special seasonal story time and photo opportunity!. Session A: 11 a.m. / Session B: 3 p.m.
Families with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing disorders are encouraged to join the Museum’s 2022 Sensory Friendly Sessions! On select Sundays during Session A, kids can enjoy a playful, hands-on experience with a sensory modified setting, limited admission and sound and lighting adjustments to ensure safety and comfort. Stage programming will not be available during Sensory Friendly Sessions.
Dec. 1 – 24 Live! at The Battery Atlanta invites guests to experience an over-the-top holiday experience unlike any other. From Dec 1 – Dec 24, The Tavern transforms into Tinsel Tavern, a holiday pop-up bar, featuring an explosion of tinsel & twinkling lights, specialty holiday cocktails & tasty small bites, instagrammable photo moments, themed nights, and more.
Visitors will find Alma Mexicana Danza Folklórica at the CMA Stage to help lead the festivities through traditional dance. Together, guests dance through the different regions of Mexico to learn about traditional Posadas.
Tanger Outlets Locust Grove is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Locust Grove The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Visitors are welcomed to celebrate the new year with a Vegas-themed NYE party with casino games, festive decorations, and exclusive access to Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta. Ticket packages include live music, photo opportunities and a midnight champagne toast that spotlights the Times Square Ball Drop on a 32-ft LED Screen. Guests can bask in the ambiance with roaming entertainers, exclusive VIP packages with access to private bars, served food stations and so much more. Get tickets here.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Nov. 29, 2022) – The warmth of the holidays has arrived at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Aurora Theatre staples A Christmas Carol and the Festival of Trees return to ring in the season along with hilarious Aurora alum Dulcé Sloan who will star in the NYE Comedy Spectacular. The 2022 edition of Christmas Canteen will also continue this month, running through Dec. 23. Teatro Aurora’s holiday offerings include holiday traditions from Colombia and Puerto Rico with Noche deVelas and Club Babalú Parranda Navideña. Meanwhile, Aurora Children’s Playhouse celebrates December with three entertaining shows: a new twist on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a spectacular North Pole talent show with The North Pole Fa-La-La-La Follies and Rob Anglin’s Holiday Juggling Show. Audiences of all ages can join Aurora’s touring troop for one-night-only engagement at the theatre with Blitzen’s Reindeer Games. Aurora favorites Akrosphere Aerial & Circus Arts will present Datsuzoku, while shows from Michelle Malone & the Hot Toddies and Motown Christmas will jazz up the holidays. Rounding out the month, Southern Ballet Theatre will present its rendition of The Nutcracker.
Wednesdays, from 4-10 p.m. Patrons are invited to savor the evening with friends at C. Ellet’s Steak House. Every Wednesday in December, guests may enjoy a flavorful 14 oz. cut served with au jus, Yorkshire pudding and horse radish cream. Reservations can be made here.
Tuesday – Sunday, Feb. 21 – 26 Show times vary / Tickets on sale Dec. 2. An uplifting comeback story like no other, “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.
Families once again can come together at the CMA Stage as guest performer Michael Levine leads interactive songs and stories about Shabbat, holidays and Jewish customs, while subtly introducing experiences with Jewish wisdom that reaches to all age levels.
Friday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Xfinity invites the community to gather under the stars and enjoy free family-friendly blockbuster films. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and can purchase food and beverages from restaurants at The Battery Atlanta to enjoy during the film. The Battery Atlanta does not permit coolers, outside alcoholic beverages or glass containers.
Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Diners are invited to enjoy all that jazz at weekend Brunch. Guests can enjoy a bite of Steak and Eggs benedict or Pancake Paloozas and relax with vibrant music from a live jazz duo. Reservations are available here.
