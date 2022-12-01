ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

erienewsnow.com

State Police Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police made five arrests at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the Thanksgiving holiday, troopers announced Monday. It was set up in West Mead Township on Nov. 23, and roving patrols were also used. State Police contacted 64 drivers and arrested four on drug charges and another...
WFMJ.com

3 people shot inside Youngstown bar, suspect identified

Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting at a Youngstown bar early Sunday. Detectives say 21-year-old Machai Cheatham, 21, was booked into the county jail on three counts of felonious assault following the shooting of three men, ages 19,20, and 21 inside the King's Court, formerly the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
erienewsnow.com

Cleaning Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Child

A cleaning woman is accused of stealing money from a child after money from a savings jar in a bedroom was discovered to be missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a Fairview Township residence and was reported to troopers Oct. 30. Approximately $700 was stolen over a...

