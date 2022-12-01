Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Man stopped with gun going to woman’s house in Girard
Niles police may have stopped a dangerous situation before it got worse.
New details on suspect charged for escaping police custody out of Mercer county
New details are emerging for a man arrested last week suspected of escaping police custody in Mercer county.
Man receives sentence for taking running car from Struthers gas station, leading police on chase
A man who pleaded guilty to taking a running car at a Struthers gas station and leading police on a chase to his Youngstown home was sentenced Monday.
Man accused in bar shooting goes before judge in Youngstown
Bond was set at $165,000 for a man accused of wounding three people early Sunday morning at a South Side bar.
Mom with child in car charged with OVI
A mom accused of driving impaired with her child in the car was in court Monday.
Suspect in woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
Victims identified in deadly shooting that led to Parma shelter in place
On Wednesday in Lowellville, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak and her daughter, 25-year-old Cathryn Hudak, were fatally shot in a home on Watson Street.
Missing teen arrested after escape from juvenile facility
Officials are looking for a teen who left the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System over the weekend.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police made five arrests at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the Thanksgiving holiday, troopers announced Monday. It was set up in West Mead Township on Nov. 23, and roving patrols were also used. State Police contacted 64 drivers and arrested four on drug charges and another...
Several inmates suffer from suspected overdose in Ashtabula County
The inmates were taken to local hospitals as a precaution.
Shots fired Monday morning at Youngstown gas station
No one was injured after several shots were fired at about 8:10 a.m. Monday at a man at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
$10K reward offered for wanted fugitive charged with murder of 4-year-old
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The United States Marshals Service on Monday announced a $10,000 reward for information that will directly lead to the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted for aggravated murder, attempted murder, […]
Report: Driver of car that crashed, split in half in Youngstown had been in chase shortly before
The driver of a car that police said led officers on a chase Thursday that later crashed and split in half in Youngstown is wanted on two warrants by Austintown Township police.
WFMJ.com
3 people shot inside Youngstown bar, suspect identified
Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting at a Youngstown bar early Sunday. Detectives say 21-year-old Machai Cheatham, 21, was booked into the county jail on three counts of felonious assault following the shooting of three men, ages 19,20, and 21 inside the King's Court, formerly the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.
Trumbull County ‘serial rapist’ sentenced
A man prosecutors called a "serial rapist" was sentenced Monday.
14-year-old boy fatally shot man in head during argument in Cleveland: Marshals
The 14-year-old suspect allegedly killed 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic, shooting him in the head during an argument.
erienewsnow.com
Cleaning Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Child
A cleaning woman is accused of stealing money from a child after money from a savings jar in a bedroom was discovered to be missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a Fairview Township residence and was reported to troopers Oct. 30. Approximately $700 was stolen over a...
Police seize 100g meth, 25g fentanyl from Salem woman
A woman has been sentenced to 14 years in person after police believe she was involved in the transportation and sale of illegal drugs in Columbiana County.
Gun found in Akron 7th grader’s fanny pack; supt. orders routine use of metal detectors, backpack checks
Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers in Akron were locked down Monday afternoon.
Murder suspect extradited to Mahoning County after arrest in Tennessee
A man arrested in Tennessee for a Youngstown murder has now been booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
