Body of 7-year-old girl missing out of North Texas found

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wise County officials said the body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week was found Friday. According to a report from KXAN’s sister station KFDX, a police presence was seen just miles from the area where Athena Strand went missing. An Amber Alert was issued out of Paradise, Texas for Strand on Thursday.
fox4news.com

Irving 4-month-old reunited with mother, father arrested

IRVING, Texas - 4-month-old Gianina Martinez has been reunited with her mother and her father has been placed under arrest after an AMBER Alert was requested earlier in the day. Irving police say the child was taken by her father 29-year-old Germey Martinez after putting a knife to the child's...
Kait 8

Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged

PARADISE, Texas (CNN) - Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to 7-year-old Athena Strand. A driver working for FedEx has been charged with kidnapping her from her driveway and then killing her. The little girl’s mother is speaking out. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
fox7austin.com

Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation

Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation. For the past hour, investigators have been actively focused on a roped off ditch area about seven miles from Athena Strand’s home, but there's no information on why. The sheriff says the girl's family claims she left their home after an argument with her stepmother in the community of Paradise, 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
kswo.com

Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody

Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
fox4news.com

Wise County community mourns murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand

The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl in Wise County makes his first court appearance Monday. Meanwhile, classmates and members of the community are wearing pink to show their support for Athena Strand's family.
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
Larry Lease

Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.
KRLD News Radio

Parker County home heavily damaged by fire

There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
klif.com

US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
fox4news.com

Aaron Dean Murder Trial: Defense team issues opening statement

Defense attorney Miles Brisette tells the jury, “Dean was responding to an ‘open structure’ call. A signal 56. It was not a welfare check” in the murder trial for the former Fort Worth police officer.

