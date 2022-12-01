Read full article on original website
NBC12
Man connected to a string of Henrico armed robberies arrested
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police arrested a man last Wednesday concerning a string of armed commercial robberies across the county. Police say the robberies, dating back to Oct. 8, primarily occurred in the county’s West End. Hassan Malik Rogers, 32, of Henrico, was later developed as a suspect as...
Police: Henrico suspect in string of armed robberies arrested after police chase crash
The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.
Mother of two shot, killed inside Petersburg apartments
A Petersburg family is mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed inside the Artist Space Lofts on Friday.
Suspect charged in Petersburg shooting, victim flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The Petersburg Bureau of Police has reportedly arrested a suspect after a shooting victim was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
Woman critically injured in Petersburg shooting
A woman was critically injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Petersburg Sunday evening, according to police.
One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. When...
NBC12
20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting. On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot. The female...
Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area around 10:35 p.m. in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.
Man shot in Creighton Court, police investigating
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Creighton Court Sunday evening.
Police: Man dead after shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
A man died following a shooting in Newport News late Saturday night, according to a release from police.
50-year-old man reported missing in Newport News found dead: Police
Newport News Police Department searching for a missing 50-year-old man who is considered "endangered"
Woman killed, man hurt in separate crimes at Petersburg apartments
A woman was killed and a man was injured in two different crimes at the Artist Space Lofts in Petesburg.
NBC12
Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
Richmond Police investigating deadly Chamberlayne Avenue crash that killed pedestrian
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a pedestrian-involved car crash on Friday evening that left a woman dead.
Man shot 5 times says Petersburg violence 'brings back memories'
A woman was killed and a man was injured in two different shootings at the Artist Space Lofts in Peteruburg.
NBC12
Police: Woman steals $1,000 jewelry, merchandise from Colonial Heights Walmart
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are working to find a woman they say committed grand larceny at a Walmart last month. Police say the woman entered the store located at 671 Southpark Boulevard on Nov. 1 at around 7:36 p.m. She entered the jewelry department and...
Police: Trooper trapped in door as SUV topped 115 mph; driver arrested
A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday.
Suffolk police looking for two 'endangered' men
Ian Godbout, 42, and Rusty Wellman, 54, were last seen on Dec. 2 leaving on foot from the 2500 block of E. Washington Street around 12:30 p.m, police said.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
