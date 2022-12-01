ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC12

Man connected to a string of Henrico armed robberies arrested

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police arrested a man last Wednesday concerning a string of armed commercial robberies across the county. Police say the robberies, dating back to Oct. 8, primarily occurred in the county’s West End. Hassan Malik Rogers, 32, of Henrico, was later developed as a suspect as...
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at Suffolk Ding Wing store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said. Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The...
NBC12

20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting. On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot. The female...
NBC12

Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
NBC12

Police: Woman steals $1,000 jewelry, merchandise from Colonial Heights Walmart

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are working to find a woman they say committed grand larceny at a Walmart last month. Police say the woman entered the store located at 671 Southpark Boulevard on Nov. 1 at around 7:36 p.m. She entered the jewelry department and...
WRIC TV

Woman killed in shooting Friday night in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- Petersburg police say a woman was killed in a shooting last night in Petersburg and that the suspect has been arrested. According to social media posts by the department, officers responded to the Perry Street Loft Apartments at 9:03 p.m. and found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

