ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Updated College Football Playoff National Championship odds released ahead of Championship Weekend

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbKah_0jTqeC3D00
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Like a blurry photograph suddenly being cleared up, the College Football Playoff picture is more obvious than ever ahead of Championship Weekend.

Ahead of the final chance for teams to improve their College Football Playoff standing, Vegas Insider provided an updated look at the odds to win the CFP national championship in Los Angeles this January.

First, the biggest showdown by far from last weekend not only decided the Big Ten East, but also enlightened the College Football Playoff committee on which team deserves a ticket to the dance between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.

After years of being beat up by the Buckeyes, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines clinched their spot in the Playoff by defeating Ryan Day’s squad. Ohio State still has an outside shot, but will need a ton of help.

Meanwhile, Georgia, TCU and USC took care of business to get to their conference championship games, and will be looking to clinch their spot with a victory and a trophy. While the Bulldogs will likely be in regardless, TCU and USC have a little more uncertainty to their claim.

Finally, the team that needs the most help is none other than Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. After two razor-thin losses, they were ranked No. 6 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, but Saban’s squad will be hoping for complete chaos this upcoming weekend.

Even then, the margins are thin — it’ll be weird to say, but it’ll be shocking to see Alabama in the Playoff.

Regardless, here are the full, remaining odds for the CFP National Championship with only a limited number of teams remaining in the running.

College Football Playoff National Championship odds ahead of Championship Weekend, per Vegas Insider:

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Ryan Day reveals message to team now that Ohio State is back in the CFP discussion

Ohio State came into this weekend without a game to play and in need of some upsets. Well, late Friday night in Pac-12 territory, the Buckeyes got their wish as USC fell to Utah again, with the Utes winning the conference while USC bowed out of the College Football Playoff race with their second loss. That means Ohio State is back in the mix for a playoff spot, and is likely to get it with the Trojans out of the picture.
On3.com

Dabo Swinney addresses DJ Uiagalelei's future with Clemson

A new era began at Clemson Saturday night as Cade Klubnik led the Tigers to a 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game. Head coach Dabo Swinney did not shy away when asked about the future of the quarterback room after Klubnik replaced former starter DJ Uiagalelei after the third series of the game.
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases Top Four, next two out ahead of final College Football Playoff reveal

With the regular season and conference championships wrapped up, all that’s left for college football is the postseason which starts today with the selection of the College Football Playoff field. Things played out in a way over the weekend where there’s room for discussion as to who the final four teams could be. However, Kirk Herbstreit’s final prediction for the CFP field reflects a standing that we could very well expect to see later today.
On3.com

USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. cuts recruitment list to four teams

USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. has cut his recruitment to four programs: Colorado, Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M. Horn entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29. The sophomore has caught 67 passes for 959 yards and two touchdowns through two seasons with the Bulls. Horn played high school football...
On3.com

Dabo Swinney names Cade Klubnik starter for Orange Bowl

Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, and the Cade Klubnik era is off and running for the Tigers. While Dabo Swinney gave quarterback DJ Uiagalelei every chance to fend off the superstar recruit, his patience ran out during the ACC Championship Game. Clemson switched to Klubnik and never looked back, capturing a title in dominating fashion and showing off why their future is more than bright.
On3.com

Nebraska kicker Brendan Franke announces he will enter the transfer portal

Nebraska kicker Brendan Franke announced he will enter the transfer portal on his Twitter page Saturday morning. Here was that post:. https://twitter.com/brendan_franke/status/1599071614166892546?s=61&t=tfYW8efnDd0O_ane2WIpMw. Franke was a walk-on and a Gretna, Nebraska native. He originally transferred to the Huskers from NAIA power Morningside and made the team during a tryout in the...
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes await fate ahead of CFP Selection Show

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
On3.com

LSU's NCAA Transfer Portal Breakdown

The first ever NCAA Transfer Portal window is officially open. On Monday, a 45-day window began that allows college football players to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Once in the portal, players are given a green light to speak with coaches at other programs about potentially transferring.
On3.com

Tennessee headed to the Orange Bowl to play Clemson

Following their first 10 win regular season since 2003, Tennessee is heading to the Orange Bowl to take on Clemson in their first ever New Year’s six bowl. Tennessee finished 6th in the college football playoff rankings following USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. There...
On3.com

Insider Notes: Intel on Georgia injuries and transfer portal buzz

Georgia is headed to the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed where it will take on Ohio State. The Bulldogs are dealing with a couple of injuries coming out of the SEC Championship game. They are also barreling toward the NCAA's Early Signing Period the transfer portal window opened on Monday. There's a lot going on and DawgsHQ is delivering the goods on all of it. Come inside and start your week with our insider notes.
On3.com

Clemson DE announces plans to enter transfer portal

Clemson is set to lose another player to the transfer portal. Tigers defensive end Kevin Swint has announced that he is planning to enter the transfer portal. The junior released a statement on Twitter Monday morning announcing his decision. “I would like to thank coach Swinney and the whole coaching...
On3.com

Michigan tight end Erick All plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan tight end Erick All plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Monday. All has been a been a factor for the Wolverines for four years, helping the team to back-to-back Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances over the past two seasons. All had his best season with Michigan last year, appearing in 12 games and catching 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns. He finishes his career as a Wolverine with 565 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 22 career games.
On3.com

Kirby Smart reveals how Georgia rebuilt its defense on the fly

Few believed Georgia would avoid a defensive drop-off in 2022. After posting one of the best defensive seasons in recent history in 2021, everyone knew it was going to be difficult for the Bulldogs to match that this year. However, they’ve done exactly that as they’ve followed up last season’s No. 1 defense with this season’s No. 2 defense.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy