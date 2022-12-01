Updated College Football Playoff National Championship odds released ahead of Championship Weekend

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Like a blurry photograph suddenly being cleared up, the College Football Playoff picture is more obvious than ever ahead of Championship Weekend.

Ahead of the final chance for teams to improve their College Football Playoff standing, Vegas Insider provided an updated look at the odds to win the CFP national championship in Los Angeles this January.

First, the biggest showdown by far from last weekend not only decided the Big Ten East, but also enlightened the College Football Playoff committee on which team deserves a ticket to the dance between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.

After years of being beat up by the Buckeyes, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines clinched their spot in the Playoff by defeating Ryan Day’s squad. Ohio State still has an outside shot, but will need a ton of help.

Meanwhile, Georgia, TCU and USC took care of business to get to their conference championship games, and will be looking to clinch their spot with a victory and a trophy. While the Bulldogs will likely be in regardless, TCU and USC have a little more uncertainty to their claim.

Finally, the team that needs the most help is none other than Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. After two razor-thin losses, they were ranked No. 6 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, but Saban’s squad will be hoping for complete chaos this upcoming weekend.

Even then, the margins are thin — it’ll be weird to say, but it’ll be shocking to see Alabama in the Playoff.

Regardless, here are the full, remaining odds for the CFP National Championship with only a limited number of teams remaining in the running.

College Football Playoff National Championship odds ahead of Championship Weekend, per Vegas Insider: