WNYT
Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week
Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
Man arrested following Otsego County police chase
On December 1st at approximately 1 p.m., Brooks Anderson, 73 of Albany, was arrested and charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle.
State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud
A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Today in History: This Famous President Was Born in Upstate NY
240 years ago today, on December 5, 1782, America's eighth president was born in Kinderhook, NY. Martin Van Buren, known widely as the "red fox" for his political intensity, made some prominent waves in the New York State government during his time in office (whitehouse.gov). In 1796, a Kinderhook Federalist...
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
Police looking for vandalism suspect in Schenectady
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is reporting of vandalism in the city of Schenectady. They are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
Watervliet man pleads guilty to 2021 Central Ave. murder
A Watervliet man has pleaded guilty to a five-count indictment Monday morning, one count including second-degree murder.
Local girl who died on vacation remembered by community
Two local school communities are mourning the loss of a high school senior who drowned while swimming on vacation in Florida. Danielle Marcelline died just before what would have been her 18th birthday.
Police seize 11 long guns, ammunition and more in Mayfield and Johnstown searches
Two people were arrested as a result of search warrants executed in Mayfield and Johnstown
Burglary investigation ends in arrest for Saugerties man
A Saugerties man was arrested on Friday. Matthew Doyle, 40, of Saugerties, faces two counts of second-degree burglary.
Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip
Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York
With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
Albany man pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run
The man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in October was arraigned in Albany County Court.
Kingston Couple ‘Heroes’ After Alerting Neighbors of Fire
A tragic fire on Saturday could have been much worse if not for some quick-thinking neighbors. On Saturday, November 26th at around 4 a.m. Ulster County 911 received a call from a resident who reported that a fire had started at a residence located at 97 First Avenue and that people were trapped inside the house. 911 dispatched the Kingston Fire Department to the scene and upon arrival, they encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors of a two-and-a-half-story single-family structure according to the KFD Facebook page.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Burglary arrest in Ghent
Ghent, New York – On November 29, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Terry A. Mullen, age 68, of Lee Massachusetts, for Sexually Motivated Burglary in the 2nd degree, a class C felony. On November 23, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating...
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
New restaurants, clothing store set to open in Crossgates
Crossgates Mall has a few new stores moving in including a clothing store and three different restaurants. The mall has also had a few new stores open recently, including Newbury Comics, Lovisa, and Mrs. Fields.
WNYT
Mom: Jacket found at Schenectady park is definitely missing teen’s
Samantha Humphrey’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, confirms to NewsChannel 13 that the jacket found near the Mohawk River last weekend and posted on social media was definitely her daughter’s. Searchers were still out in Riverside Park Thursday looking for any sign of the missing teen. Samantha, 14, was last...
