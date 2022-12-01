Recruiting Recap: November a mixed bag for Georgia

November wasn’t exactly the hottest month the Georgia Bulldogs have had on the recruiting trail, but it certainly wasn’t totally devoid of news on that front.

Let’s look back on the month that was.

Georgia’s persistence pays off

The Bulldogs made four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans a priority since the early spring, and they felt like the team to beat moving into his initial commitment in late August.

Instead, the Oklahoma Sooners, long the biggest threat to Georgia’s chances came on heavily in the eleventh hour and gained his verbal pledge.

That didn’t deter Bryan McClendon and company, however, as they continued to press for Evans and let him know that he was a most wanted man in red and black.

A visit to Athens for the win over the Tennessee Vols helped to shift the winds back toward the Dawgs, and last Friday, the Bulldogs received the news they’d worked so hard to get.

Evans pulled the trigger on the flip, announcing his pledge to Georgia, and giving the Bulldogs one of the fastest weapons in the Class of 2023.

Credit to the staff for their work on Evans.

It wasn’t all good news, however

Despite adding Evans, the Bulldogs left November with the same number of 2023 commits with which they entered the month (not including the long-anticipated removal of Seven Cloud from the list).

That’s because four-star cornerback Daniel Harris, who’d been committed since the summer, opted to reopen his process and explore other options.

The prevailing smoke seemed to suggest that depth in Georgia’s cornerback room may have played a role in the decision, and while the Dawgs were considered to still be major players in the race, it seems as though this one has taken a shift toward the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Given that Georgia flipped two commits away from James Franklin’s 2023 class in Joshua Miller and Yazeed Haynes, (who saw a major spike in his rating last month) perhaps that’s fitting.

Still, there’s no way to spin that one.

Harris was a player Georgia coveted in this cycle and devoted much time to.

They’ll likely have to find other options moving forward.

Georgia’s 2024 class sees action

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before — Glenn Schumann added a top-flight linebacker to the commit list for the Bulldogs.

Alabama-based defender Demarcus Riddick decided he’d seen enough from the Dawgs, the school he’d grown up rooting for, to make the call.

In Riddick, the Dawgs added their sixth commitment, as well as their first on the defensive side of the ball.

The nation’s No. 43 overall prospect in the Consensus and the No. 5 linebacker for the 2024 cycle, Riddick should be a key addition to the class and, given his background, he should be a solid recruiter and commitment moving forward.

New names have emerged, and we’re turning the focus toward the in-home visit and early signing period now.

Georgia has room to add and needs to fill entering the all-important stretch.

We’ll keep you abreast of all of the twists and turns, of which plenty should be expected.

Buckle up.