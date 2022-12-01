ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama set to visit Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins

By Sam Spiegelman
 4 days ago
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins and all-time Rebel great Donte Moncrief

saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze reportedly poaching offensive assistant coach from SEC team

Hugh Freeze appears to have found his offensive line coach. Jake Thornton from Ole Miss is reportedly heading to Auburn. Thornton told Rebels he is leaving for AU, per David Johnson of 247Sports. Thornton was at Ole Miss for 2 seasons with no connection to the Freeze era in Oxford.
wtva.com

Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games

(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
breezynews.com

Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
Alabama Now

Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns

A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
hottytoddy.com

Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago

A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
wtva.com

Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
WJTV 12

Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group

The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital –  received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
CBS 42

Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
WJTV 12

Two former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday, December 1 charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi […]
