Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
2022 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay
Whether you're looking for festive lights or place to experience winter activities, these 17 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!. Info: If you're still looking to take your family Christmas photos, Selfie WRLD Tampa has 12 holiday rooms and backdrops to choose from. The festive displays at this DIY selfie studio are unique, interactive and there's a fun, instagramable scene for everyone. Sessions are one hour and included a ring light with a phone attachment and a wireless remote that you can sync up to your phone in order to take your own pictures. And if you can't decide on just one outfit, they even have a dressing room so you can mix and match your ensemble for the backdrops.
ABC Action News
Family statement: Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered" her family said in a statement. Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength" her children True and Lillie Parker. The family...
ABC Action News
Judge sentences Sarasota doctor accused of being involved in Insys 'sham' to 3 and a half years in prison
TAMPA, Fla. — A judge sentenced a local doctor to three and a half years in federal prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty in May 2022. Dr. Steven Chun from Sarasota was accused of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks in connection with prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray.
Comments / 0