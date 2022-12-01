Read full article on original website
ABC News
Tim McGraw shares cover of George Strait's holiday hit 'Christmas Cookies': Watch here
Tim McGraw just shared his spin on a classic holiday song by George Strait. The country artist shared a cover of Strait's "Christmas Cookies" from the 1999 compilation album "A Country Christmas" on Instagram Sunday. "Goofin' around and trying to make Bobby laugh with my own spin on the lyrics...
NME
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones
In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
Dolly Parton to Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd, Prince and More on Upcoming Album ‘Rock Star’
Dolly Parton is ready to take on some of rock music's most iconic songs. During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the country icon shared new details about her exciting, genre-bending project. Parton's upcoming album, Rock Star, will include covers of famous tracks from the genre's...
ETOnline.com
Amy Grant Says She Feels 'Fantastic' on First Red Carpet Since Her Bike Accident (Exclusive)
Amy Grant is glowing on her first red carpet since suffering a bike accident that landed her in the hospital in July. Stepping out for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors Sunday, where she's being recognized for her work as a singer-songwriter, Grant told ET's Deidre Behar that she's feeling "fantastic."
Country Music Superstars Team To Make Magic In ‘The Return Of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile’: Contenders Documentary
Country music legend Tanya Tucker has been enjoying a career resurgence of late, a phenomenon due not only to her talent but also to the efforts of a fellow country superstar, Brandi Carlile. It was Carlile who helped convince Tucker to come out of semi-retirement and record While I’m Livin’, her first album in 17 years. The process of making that record, and what it meant for Tucker to re-enter the spotlight, is documented in The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile, directed by Kathlyn Horan. RELATED: Contenders Documentary — Deadline’s Complete Coverage The film explores why Tucker, who shot to fame...
Maddie & Tae Share ‘Incomprehensible’ Love for Kerr’s Daughter Leighton
Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr is about to have an 11-month old on her hands after welcoming her first child Leighton Grace on Jan. 17, 2022 with her husband Josh Kerr. The duo spoke with Taste of Country's Adison Haager ahead of the 56th Annual CMA Awards, and the new mom said just about everything has been unexpected about motherhood, especially how much she loves her daughter.
