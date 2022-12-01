ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness

Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
Country Music Superstars Team To Make Magic In ‘The Return Of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile’: Contenders Documentary

Country music legend Tanya Tucker has been enjoying a career resurgence of late, a phenomenon due not only to her talent but also to the efforts of a fellow country superstar, Brandi Carlile.  It was Carlile who helped convince Tucker to come out of semi-retirement and record  While I’m Livin’, her first album in 17 years. The process of making that record, and what it meant for Tucker to re-enter the spotlight, is documented in The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile, directed by Kathlyn Horan.  RELATED: Contenders Documentary — Deadline’s Complete Coverage The film explores why Tucker, who shot to fame...
Maddie & Tae Share ‘Incomprehensible’ Love for Kerr’s Daughter Leighton

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Kerr is about to have an 11-month old on her hands after welcoming her first child Leighton Grace on Jan. 17, 2022 with her husband Josh Kerr. The duo spoke with Taste of Country's Adison Haager ahead of the 56th Annual CMA Awards, and the new mom said just about everything has been unexpected about motherhood, especially how much she loves her daughter.

