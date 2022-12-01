ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

‘We are still a family:’ Julie Chrisley opens up about trial, son’s car crash on daughter’s podcast

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16j5JC_0jTqcg7d00

ATLANTA, Ga. — Julie and Savannah Chrisley opened up about working to overcome family struggles in an interview that was released Tuesday.

Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, “Unlocked,” released an interview recorded before her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, were sentenced to federal prison.

In June, a federal jury found the couple, who starred in the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” guilty on charges of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion. Prosecutors said the Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they became reality television stars.

A federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley received a sentence of seven years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release.

When discussing the trial, Savannah Chrisley said she plans to release an episode of her podcast that would focus on the legal system and referred to the United States government as “a lie.”

“We have a system that frankly does not care,” she argued. “They are going to lie and do whatever they have to do to make something look how they want it to look.”

In addition to discussing the couple’s legal troubles, the women talked about a car accident that involved 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley that happened in Nashville weeks before the sentencing.

“Grayson, the last thing he said [to me] was, ‘This is the last thing everything needed,’” Savannah Chrisley said. “Dad looked at him and said, ‘You’re alive, You’re safe. It’s a car, that’s what insurance is for.’”

Metro Nashville police officials said Grayson Chrisley was driving on Interstate 65 northbound when he hit a car that was stopped in the traffic lane. He was taken to the hospital and examined for possible head injuries.

Julie Chrisley also told Savannah that although the family had faced challenges in recent months, they will become stronger for it.

“At the end of the day, we are family, and we will remain a family,” Julie said. “Even if it looks different, we are still a family.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Fire investigation underway at apartment complex in Antioch

The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex. Fire investigation underway at apartment complex …. The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed the office of an Antioch apartment complex. 4 accused in jewelry robbery attempt at CoolSprings …
WKRN

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
wkdzradio.com

Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom

A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
fox17.com

VIDEO: Four arrested after violent jewelry store robbery at Cool Springs mall

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism, and evading arrest in Franklin after robbing a business at the Cool Springs Galleria, say police. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5...
YAHOO!

U.S. Marshals apprehend Memphis murder suspect in Columbia

United States Marshals have captured a murder suspect in Columbia who was wanted for a November shooting in Memphis that left a man dead. Kevin Fennell, 34 of Memphis was arrested in Columbia on Thursday in a joint operation by Columbia Police and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF), U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller announced Friday.
WSMV

WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy