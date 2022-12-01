ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBAY Green Bay

State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
wisconsinrightnow.com

Sheriffs Rally Around Dan Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court

Dan Kelly, a conservative who is running for state Supreme Court in the February primary, has been endorsed by a growing list of Wisconsin sheriffs, the most law enforcement support received by any candidate in the race so far. Kelly tweet out a number of law enforcement endorsements, we asked...
WEAU-TV 13

DHS receives $45 million grant to support public health workforce development

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing it has been awarded a $45 million grant. According to the media release from the Wis. DHS, the grant is intended for the Wis. DHS to assess the statewide public health system to help build a “stronger public health workforce through retention, recruitment, and training efforts.” The funding is part of $3.2 billion being awarded from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to state, local, and territorial jurisdictions across the U.S. That funding is intended to support the public health workforce and infrastructure nationwide.
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Orders Special Election In Wisconsin's 8th Senate District

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today ordered a special election to fill the 8th Senate District vacancy created by the retirement of State Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills). The election will occur on Tues., April 4, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 Spring Election. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on Tues., Feb. 21, 2023.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County Sheriff’s race lawsuit: Judge throws out one argument

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Judge Elliot Levine threw out one of the argument made by a La Crosse voter who claims the La Crosse County sheriff’s race recount was unfair. Democrat John Siegel won the election by 176 votes and Republican Fritz Leinfielder conceded. Mary Jo Werner, one Leinfelder’s supporters filed a lawsuit, taking La Crosse Count Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer,...
WEAU-TV 13

AG Kaul, law enforcement coalition warn of criminal elder fraud scam

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement led by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wisconsinites of recent scams targeting seniors across the state. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the scams consist of a senior receiving...
mediamilwaukee.com

New Marquette Poll Shows Johnson leading Barnes; Evers & Michels Neck & Neck

A recent Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin revealed Sen. Ron Johnson leading in the U.S. Senate race over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and a toss-up in the governor’s race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels. In last month’s poll, the Senate race was a...
captimes.com

Opinion | Ron Johnson's willing to put marriage rights at risk

Theodore Roosevelt wrote 110 years ago that Wisconsin had “become literally a laboratory for wise experimental legislation aiming to secure the social and political betterment of the people as a whole.”. No state was ever been accorded a greater compliment than that one. With praise, however, comes responsibility. Wisconsin...
NBC News

Tony Evers outperformed Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers outperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county in the 2022 midterm elections, according to an analysis of election results by the NBC News Political Unit. Overall, Evers received more than 48,000 votes than Barnes did, with Evers defeating Republican Tim Michels in the...
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WEAU-TV 13

Project Christmas week begins in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County volunteers are spending this week wrapping presents for others through Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. is a nonprofit providing food vouchers and gifts to families in Jackson County this holiday season. The organization is supporting 380 families this year.
WEAU-TV 13

Spring turkey hunter applications due before midnight Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds wild turkey hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Turkey harvest authorizations are...
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. man arrested for OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...

