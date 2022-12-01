MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing it has been awarded a $45 million grant. According to the media release from the Wis. DHS, the grant is intended for the Wis. DHS to assess the statewide public health system to help build a “stronger public health workforce through retention, recruitment, and training efforts.” The funding is part of $3.2 billion being awarded from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to state, local, and territorial jurisdictions across the U.S. That funding is intended to support the public health workforce and infrastructure nationwide.

9 HOURS AGO