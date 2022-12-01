Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Sheriffs Rally Around Dan Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Dan Kelly, a conservative who is running for state Supreme Court in the February primary, has been endorsed by a growing list of Wisconsin sheriffs, the most law enforcement support received by any candidate in the race so far. Kelly tweet out a number of law enforcement endorsements, we asked...
La Crosse Common Council member announces run for school board
A member of the City of La Crosse Common Council announced Monday, he will run for a seat on the La Crosse School Board.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS receives $45 million grant to support public health workforce development
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing it has been awarded a $45 million grant. According to the media release from the Wis. DHS, the grant is intended for the Wis. DHS to assess the statewide public health system to help build a “stronger public health workforce through retention, recruitment, and training efforts.” The funding is part of $3.2 billion being awarded from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to state, local, and territorial jurisdictions across the U.S. That funding is intended to support the public health workforce and infrastructure nationwide.
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Orders Special Election In Wisconsin's 8th Senate District
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today ordered a special election to fill the 8th Senate District vacancy created by the retirement of State Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills). The election will occur on Tues., April 4, 2023, in conjunction with the 2023 Spring Election. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on Tues., Feb. 21, 2023.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s race lawsuit: Judge throws out one argument
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Judge Elliot Levine threw out one of the argument made by a La Crosse voter who claims the La Crosse County sheriff’s race recount was unfair. Democrat John Siegel won the election by 176 votes and Republican Fritz Leinfielder conceded. Mary Jo Werner, one Leinfelder’s supporters filed a lawsuit, taking La Crosse Count Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer,...
WEAU-TV 13
AG Kaul, law enforcement coalition warn of criminal elder fraud scam
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement led by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wisconsinites of recent scams targeting seniors across the state. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the scams consist of a senior receiving...
mediamilwaukee.com
New Marquette Poll Shows Johnson leading Barnes; Evers & Michels Neck & Neck
A recent Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin revealed Sen. Ron Johnson leading in the U.S. Senate race over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and a toss-up in the governor’s race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels. In last month’s poll, the Senate race was a...
captimes.com
Opinion | Ron Johnson's willing to put marriage rights at risk
Theodore Roosevelt wrote 110 years ago that Wisconsin had “become literally a laboratory for wise experimental legislation aiming to secure the social and political betterment of the people as a whole.”. No state was ever been accorded a greater compliment than that one. With praise, however, comes responsibility. Wisconsin...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
Tony Evers outperformed Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers outperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county in the 2022 midterm elections, according to an analysis of election results by the NBC News Political Unit. Overall, Evers received more than 48,000 votes than Barnes did, with Evers defeating Republican Tim Michels in the...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WEAU-TV 13
Project Christmas week begins in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County volunteers are spending this week wrapping presents for others through Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. is a nonprofit providing food vouchers and gifts to families in Jackson County this holiday season. The organization is supporting 380 families this year.
WEAU-TV 13
Spring turkey hunter applications due before midnight Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds wild turkey hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Turkey harvest authorizations are...
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. man arrested for OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested by Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him.
‘Careless use of smoking material’ cause of Saturday night blaze at Tomah residential facility
The fire department was called to 110 East Council Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those first on scene said that heavy fire was coming from the Northwest side and was growing quickly.
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
