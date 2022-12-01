Read full article on original website
adairvoice.com
Wreck closes Burkesville/ Hudson St. intersection
An early morning wreck has resulted in power lines being down at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Hudson Street. Early reports indicate a teenager wrecked at the scene after fleeing officers. Officers were not in pursuit at the time of the accident. The juvenile was not injured. The vehicle took down power lines and crashed into the front of Southern Petroleum, 706 Burkesville St., causing substantial damage to the building.
wcluradio.com
Ferry operation upgrades complete in Monroe County
BOWLING GREEN — Efforts to upgrade ferry operations in Monroe County are complete, and new tugboats are in service along Turkey Neck Bend. The Turkey Neck Bend Ferry is the only state-owned and operated ferry, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The operation runs 24 hours a day at no extra cost to motorists. The ferry service connects two sections of KY 214 at the Cumberland River and leads to the scenic section of Turkey Neck Bend in southeastern Monroe County.
k105.com
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Fire continues tree dipping services through holiday
GLASGOW — The Glasgow Fire Department will continue to dip Christmas trees through Dec. 25. William Rock, fire chief, said the department has dipped real trees for as long as he can remember. He has over 20 years of service at the department. “The solution – a recipe we...
wnky.com
Man arrested after hit-and-run kills elderly Franklin man
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A man is facing several charges in relation to the death of a man in a hit-and-run. On Nov. 25, the Franklin Police Department responded to a vehicle verses pedestrian on South Railroad Street, where police say the vehicle left before they arrived. Police say an...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Nov. 28,...
lakercountry.com
Semi wreck blocks highway for 7+ hours
A freightliner semi that wrecked early Wednesday morning left Highway 55 blocked for several hours. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 freightliner semi hauling 38,000 pounds of steel rebar failed to negotiate a left curve on Highway 55 just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. The wheels dropped...
wcluradio.com
Jimmie Humble Ferguson
Jimmie Humble Ferguson, 76, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. Jimmie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 8, 1946, a son of the late Jimmie Humble Ferguson and Lena (Hamilton) Ferguson Moore, and stepson of the late Ernest Moore. Jimmie...
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
wcluradio.com
Fatal crash closes portion of North Jackson Highway
GOODNIGHT — A fatal crash has closed a portion of North Jackson Highway in north Barren County. The crash happened sometime Wednesday afternoon near 7120 N. Jackson Hwy. The site is just past Goodnight Road and just before Highway 70 (Griderville Road). Officials have closed the roadway to reconstruct...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2022. Malinda A. Hostetler, 21, of Smiths Grove, and Adam H. Schrock, 20, of Upton. Kymberly E. Hope Stock, 20, and Wesley M. Dozier, 20, both of...
Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
WHAS 11
KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
wnky.com
Barren County Schools announces closures Dec. 5-6 due to illness
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5 and 6 due to widespread illness. The schools will instead have non-traditional instruction on these days. The schools stated in a Facebook post that they “hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover.”
Drugs, money found during traffic stop in Lebanon
A driver is facing several charges after police found drugs and hundreds of dollars during a traffic stop in Lebanon.
15-year-old arrested after assault, 17-year-old dead in shooting
Kentucky State Police and the Hodgenville Police Department are investigating a reported assault that occurred near the 100 block of East Forest Avenue.
wcluradio.com
Peggy Ann Nunn
Peggy Ann Nunn, 73 of Edmonton passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3, 2022 at her home. Peggy was the daughter of the late Robert and Glendora Stevens. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Sue Harmon. Peggy was a homemaker and family therapist. She is...
Wave 3
‘Justice for Emmett Till’ protest held in Bowling Green Saturday
The announcement was made by University of Louisville Director of Athletics Josh Heird on Monday afternoon. Jefferson County Public Schools staff offered support at two schools of the young girls who were killed by their father in a murder-suicide Saturday. UofL students look for long-term commitment from their next coach.
Wave 3
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
