A Go Fund Me page has been created for a Kawkawlin area family of six who lost their home in a fire last Thursday. The Pinconning Fraser Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved fire on Erickson Road, with assistance from departments in Garfield Township, Kawkawlin, Gibson Township and Mount Forest. The home belonged to the Arquette family and was a total loss. No one was home at the time if the fire and no injuries were reported.

1 DAY AGO