WNEM
U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss
Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
metrodetroitmommy.com
Bavarian Inn Lodge Opening Michigan’s Largest Indoor Waterpark & Entertainment Center In 2024
Mommy’s, Daddy’s, and all kids at heart in metro Detroit will be anxiously anticipating the opening of Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark and entertainment center in 2024! This exciting family fun will be located just an hour north of metro Detroit in Frankenmuth, Michigan. Bavarian Inn Lodge has...
MSP looking for missing Portland man
Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing man from Portland.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Deer Cull to be conducted in Big Rapids
Once again, the city of Big Rapids and USDA are teaming up to conduct a deer cull within city limits. Big Rapids Commissioners recently approved a resolution for the deer cull. Total cost for this deer cull is just under $20,000. The primary concern is the destruction of private property...
WNEM
Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time in decades, a mid-Michigan nursery is closing early for the Christmas season. Friday will be the last day you can get a real tree at Kluck Nursery in Saginaw County, and one of the owners said this is happening everywhere. “We’ve been...
WNEM
Bay City recycling program to start, new bins being delivered
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City will be launching a new, fully-automated recycling collection service and residents will be receiving their new recycling carts starting Dec. 12 through Dec. 23. The 96-gallon carts will replace the current smaller bins. They will have wheels for easy maneuvering and attached lids...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Freshly-baked honey nut croissants from Iron Dragon Pastries
SAGINAW, MI — Start your morning with a hot cup of coffee and a sweet and flaky honey nut croissant from Iron Dragon Pastries, a new shop offering freshly-baked croissants, pies, cookies and salads in downtown Saginaw. Iron Dragon, which opened in early November inside the SVRC Marketplace, 203...
Aspiring rapper pleads to shooting 4 Bay City houses from distinctive truck when he was 19
BAY CITY, MI — Feeling he was owed $3,000, an aspiring rapper allegedly opened fire on four Bay City houses from a distinctive orange truck that, in his own words, “sticks out like a sore thumb.”. Remarkably, no one was injured in the barrage that summer morning, and...
Morning Sun
Two election recounts announced for Isabella County
Two recounts involving votes cast across Isabella County — and part of Clare County — were announced Wednesday evening and Thursday, but the two are distinct and separate from each other. Isabella County’s clerk announced Thursday afternoon a separate recount in six precincts starting a week from Monday....
wsgw.com
Family of Six Lose Everything in Kawkawlin Fire
A Go Fund Me page has been created for a Kawkawlin area family of six who lost their home in a fire last Thursday. The Pinconning Fraser Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved fire on Erickson Road, with assistance from departments in Garfield Township, Kawkawlin, Gibson Township and Mount Forest. The home belonged to the Arquette family and was a total loss. No one was home at the time if the fire and no injuries were reported.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Detroit News
Altercation following Ferris State-GVSU game included helmet swing; NCAA investigating
The NCAA is investigating a physical altercation involving multiple players and staffers from both teams in the moments after Ferris State's victory over rival Grand Valley State in a Division II football semifinal game at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale on Saturday afternoon. The NCAA requested and retrieved stadium video footage...
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
Up North Voice
Christmas in the Village schedule of events
ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this month
If you've been looking for another place to help you save on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another brand-new supermarket location in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
