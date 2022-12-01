ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNEM

U.S. Coney & Cone coming to Midland

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday will...
1470 WFNT

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Deer Cull to be conducted in Big Rapids

Once again, the city of Big Rapids and USDA are teaming up to conduct a deer cull within city limits. Big Rapids Commissioners recently approved a resolution for the deer cull. Total cost for this deer cull is just under $20,000. The primary concern is the destruction of private property...
WNEM

Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time in decades, a mid-Michigan nursery is closing early for the Christmas season. Friday will be the last day you can get a real tree at Kluck Nursery in Saginaw County, and one of the owners said this is happening everywhere. “We’ve been...
WNEM

Bay City recycling program to start, new bins being delivered

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City will be launching a new, fully-automated recycling collection service and residents will be receiving their new recycling carts starting Dec. 12 through Dec. 23. The 96-gallon carts will replace the current smaller bins. They will have wheels for easy maneuvering and attached lids...
Morning Sun

Two election recounts announced for Isabella County

Two recounts involving votes cast across Isabella County — and part of Clare County — were announced Wednesday evening and Thursday, but the two are distinct and separate from each other. Isabella County’s clerk announced Thursday afternoon a separate recount in six precincts starting a week from Monday....
wsgw.com

Family of Six Lose Everything in Kawkawlin Fire

A Go Fund Me page has been created for a Kawkawlin area family of six who lost their home in a fire last Thursday. The Pinconning Fraser Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved fire on Erickson Road, with assistance from departments in Garfield Township, Kawkawlin, Gibson Township and Mount Forest. The home belonged to the Arquette family and was a total loss. No one was home at the time if the fire and no injuries were reported.
WNEM

Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Up North Voice

‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Detroit News

Altercation following Ferris State-GVSU game included helmet swing; NCAA investigating

The NCAA is investigating a physical altercation involving multiple players and staffers from both teams in the moments after Ferris State's victory over rival Grand Valley State in a Division II football semifinal game at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale on Saturday afternoon. The NCAA requested and retrieved stadium video footage...
Up North Voice

Christmas in the Village schedule of events

ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.

