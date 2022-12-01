Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia State football team closes out season with win
The Emporia State football scored the games first 28 points and rolled to a 48-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Live United Bowl Saturday. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins said it was a good way to finish the season. Braden Gleason threw 5 touchdown passes to lead the...
KVOE
Kansas State wins Big-12 Football Championship 31-28 in overtime
The Kansas State football team won the Big 12 Football Championship. A field goal in overtime lifted the Wildcats to a 31-28 win over TCU Saturday. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and scored a rushing touchdown to give the Wildcats a 21-10 lead. Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown to give the Wildcats a 28-17 lead. TCU would tie the game at 28 to send it to overtime.
KVOE
Kansas State outscores Wichita State 55-50
The Kansas State men’s basketball team held on for a 55-50 win over Wichita State Saturday night. Senior Markquis Nowell scored the game’s last 6 points and finished with 11 points. Keyontae Johnson, who led all scorers with 17 points, and junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 14 points for...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE REINVESTMENT: Administrators dive into process during KVOE On-Air Chat
For the past three months, Emporia State University has been discussing the need for strategic reinvestments for the future. The reasons behind the reinvestment process and a progress report was discussed at length on KVOE’s On-Air Chat. Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Heine was among several guests on the program....
KVOE
Former LCAT director passes away
Former Lyon County Area Transportation director Ken Barrows passed away at the age of 65. Barrows died Thursday at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka. A native of Sesquehanna, Pennsylvania, Barrows moved to Emporia in 2002 to join LCAT as director, a position he held until he retired from Lyon County government in 2015. Barrows also owned several small businesses, including Ken’s Sharpening.
KVOE
Grass fire noted near rural Emporia mobile home park turns out to be controlled burn
Firefighters were called to a reported a grass fire south of Emporia on Saturday evening. Lyon County District 4, otherwise known as Emporia’s rural fire unit, and Olpe Fire responded to 1066 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia and directly north of the Dry Creek Manufactured Housing Community. Emporia Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Taylor says the incident turned out to be a controlled burn that was not called into authorities as it should have been.
KVOE
February trial dates set in Chase County shooting case
Jury trial dates are on the Chase County docket in the case of Milford resident Eric McClure, accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident this past spring. McClure is tentatively set for trial beginning Feb. 22. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 30 after a motions hearing Monday.
KVOE
Cause of northwest Lyon County grass fire not yet released
A grass fire in northwest Lyon County was extinguished about an hour after it was first reported. The fire was reported in the 3200 block of Road F, between Americus and Bushong, around 12 pm. The fire worked into a tree line but was put out without any injuries or structural damage, thanks to the work of Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters.
KVOE
Olpe Fire responds to grass fire near Madison
Gusty winds and a change in wind direction kept some area firefighters busy Friday night into early Saturday. Greenwood County had two grass fires after sunset, including one that developed near 380th Street between T and U — about four miles northwest of Madison. Olpe Fire was called in as mutual aid shortly after 9:30 pm and was finally released a bit before 11 pm. Another fire developed near 300th and H Roads outside Teter Rock. Power lines may have played roles in both incidents.
KVOE
Residents gather for fourth annual Ace It Up Tree Lighting and Toy Drive Sunday night
For the fourth consecutive year, the memory of Ace Garate will serve as a shining beacon over downtown Emporia through the holiday season. Family, loved ones and community members all convened at White Memorial Park Sunday night for the fourth annual Ace It Up tree lighting and toy drive. The event is held in memory of Ace Garate who sadly passed following a traffic accident in Missouri several years back.
KVOE
Man, dog safe after house fire in Osage City
The occupant of a home in northern Osage City got out safely after a fire Monday morning. The Osage City Police Department says fire was reported at 403 Lakin around 4 am. A barking dog alerted the home occupant about the fire, so both got out of the house without injuries.
KVOE
Emporia chase case to begin court process Monday
A man who allegedly tried to both drive away and run from Emporia Police during an incident last week is set to begin his court proceedings Monday. Jon Arch Buchanan, age 41, is accused of single counts of flee and elude and interference with law enforcement after an alleged incident this past Wednesday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as Buchanan, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot but was captured in the 1000 block of Exchange.
KVOE
Plea hearing scheduled in aggravated assault case involving Council Grove attorney
Court proceedings continue for a Council Grove attorney accused of aggravated assault against a Council Grove City Council member and his wife. Steven Iverson appeared in Morris County District Court for a status hearing on that case and a separate DUI case. Iverson was set for plea hearings Jan. 3 in both cases.
KVOE
Dense fog advisory posted for Lyon, most surrounding counties until 1 pm
Most of the KVOE listening area are contending with thick fog Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued dense fog advisories for Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood and Osage counties until 1 pm. Visibility may well be under a quarter mile before the fog lifts. If you’re driving during the...
KVOE
Fireplace ashes, wood stove cause structure fires in Greenwood County
Greenwood County firefighters were busy battling a pair of structure fires Thursday. Greenwood County Fire District 1 Chief Glen Collinge says the first fire happened in Hamilton at 402 West Main shortly before 2 pm, prompting an initial response by Hamilton Fire before Madison, Greenwood County EMS and Greenwood County deputies also responded. Collinge says a storage structure was on fire, but the blaze was put out quickly.
KVOE
Emporia Public Library celebrates the start of the Christmas season with its annual Breakfast with Santa event
Many families and members of the community got breakfast and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus as part of the Emporia Public Library Christmas event this Saturday morning. This year the annual Breakfast with Santa collaborated with other Emporia organizations. Director of Emporia Public Library Pauline Stacchini says this event motivates children to visit the library and start reading.
KVOE
Suspect in Lyon County cocaine, marijuana distribution case set for trial next year
A Lyon County drug distribution case continues working through the court process following a hearing Friday. Austin Buckridge was set for potential trial dates beginning March 6, March 20 or March 27 after a hearing in front of Judge Jeff Larson. A status conference is coming March 1. Buckridge stands...
Comments / 1