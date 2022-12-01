Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Charleston Christmas Parade 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade took place on Sunday afternoon downtown. The parade started on Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue and commenced up Meeting Street. The city then held a tree lighting in Marion Square where News 2’s Rob Fowler had the...
Infant severely burned, father hurt after Colleton County fire destroys mobile home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hurt and a mobile home was destroyed after a blaze Thursday night in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said the call came in just before 11 p.m. about a single-wide mobile home in the 8900 block of Lodge Highway fully involved.
Gun found on Goodwin Elementary School campus
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after a gun was found on the campus of Goodwin Elementary School Monday. According to Charleston County School District (CCSD) spokesperson Andy Pruitt, a custodian found the gun on school grounds Monday before class started. Pruitt...
No injuries reported after Berkeley County school bus rear-ended
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) confirmed Monday that a BCSD bus was involved in a collision on College Park Road. According to BCSD, the collision happened Monday afternoon, when another driver rear-ended the bus. BCSD said that there were no reports of any...
1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members.
