4-star WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn

By Keegan Pope
 4 days ago
(Photo by Jeffrey Lee, AuburnLiveOn3)

Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins has decommitted from Auburn.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pounder had been committed to the Tigers since September, when he chose Auburn over Texas A&M, Florida State and a handful of other programs.

Hopkins is the No. 226 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 21 senior recruit in the Peach State.

“Juiced up two-way athlete who can score six at wide receiver and as a corner. Stands in at just over 5-foot-11, 175 pounds with a 6-foot-4 wingspan. Solid top-end speed, can really see it on vertical routes as a receiver and in recovery as a corner. Ran an electronically-timed 4.60 40-yard dash and a 4.35 shuttle during the spring camp circuit prior to his junior season. Excellent ball skills and ability to go and high point the football. Caught 28 passes for 357 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense during his junior season and notched 2 interceptions and 12 passes defended on defense. Physical player in the run game and with the ball in his hands. Projects to either side of the ball at the next level, but natural ball skills could see his home early on at wide receiver.”

Tony Daniels
4d ago

Come To GA you are guaranteed to beat Bama we don't have good receivers Bama keep them and you will start for GA Bulldogs

