Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson clarifies decision to withdraw from the transfer portal, what's next for him

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson clarified news that he had withdrawn his name in the transfer portal on Thursday. Though his portal profile did indicate that he had withdrawn, Jackson shared on Twitter that he still intends to transfer. His name was removed because he is not going to be a graduate transfer and undergrads may only enter the portal on or after Dec. 5.

Jackson, a former four-star junior college transfer who was part of the Crimson Tide’s 2021 recruiting class, had entered the portal Nov. 23.

Jackson has played in 21 games for Alabama the last two seasons and got a start earlier this season against Texas.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal starts with the school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship is no longer valid. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school does not have to cover their scholarship.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask for a “do not contact” tag on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want contact from schools unless they initiate the communication.