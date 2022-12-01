Read full article on original website
3 Possible Head Coach Candidates for Louisville
Scott Satterfield is leaving the University of Louisville football program to become the head coach of Cincinnati, following Luke Fickell’s departure. Now, Louisville needs to do some searching for their next head coach, and possibly a culture change after Satterfield’s tenure disappointed. Here are three possible head coach...
Jeff Brohm addresses speculation regarding Louisville vacancy
Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.
Former Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick Blasts Scott Satterfield
Upon hearing the news of the coach’s departure, the former Louisville receiver criticized him on the way out the door.
Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job
The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
Struggles on and off the court continue for men’s basketball
Things only seem to get worse as the Louisville men’s basketball program continues its losing streak. Struggles continue to loom on the recruiting front, with the program losing its opportunity on two five-star prospects. Maui Misery, and Big Ten Blowout. Louisville is now a humbling 0-7, far below Card...
How Does Louisville Basketball Compare to Jackson State?
The University of Louisville tried to mimic the same hiring strategy that Jackson State University used in hiring a new Men’s Head Basketball Coach. Jackson State University, a Historically Black College and University, has taken a rather unorthodox and more modern approach to installing new leadership at the forefront of their main athletic programs. It all starts with Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson, who was named the FCS Athletic Director of the Year for the 2021-2022 season and recently signed a contract extension through 2026.
