Read full article on original website
Related
wakg.com
Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock
The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
wakg.com
Inmate Found Dead at Rockingham County Detention Facility
An inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility died on Saturday morning. At around 8 a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell by a Detention Officer doing rounds. The inmate had been delivered breakfast shortly prior to the check and appeared fine at that time. Rockingham County Detention...
wakg.com
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
WXII 12
4-year-old girl dies after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A four-year-old girl has died after a car crash Sunday in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving northbound on Freeman Mill Road. They said his 4-year-old niece was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Police said Zahinda disregarded a red light resulting in a crash with another vehicle at Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. The family of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSLS
VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
alamancenews.com
People at the Mebane Christmas Parade, Friday night, December 2, 2022
Mebane’s nighttime Christmas Parade is a big attraction for many, especially those who cannot get off work during the day on Saturdays for other county Christmas parades (in Burlington, Graham, or Gibsonville). Another big draw: NC A&T’s band (see separate gallery for photos): https://alamancenews.com/nc-at-band-always-a-hit-at-mebane-christmas-parade/. If you see yourself...
wakg.com
Virginia State Police Identify Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting After Shooting at Vehicles
Shortly before 3 pm Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was...
$5K reward offered for information about a shooting that left a Greensboro man dead
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Greensboro police are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Oct. 18. Greensboro police got a call around 6:28 p.m. about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a serious injury.
WXII 12
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after being shot multiple times Thursday night in Winston-Salem. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information as they continue to investigate the death of 31-year-old, Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown. Police said he was shot around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hartman Plaza.
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman killed in expressway crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
wfirnews.com
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
wbtw.com
Police: Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with embezzling money from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they began investigating on Aug. 1 after the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Comments / 0