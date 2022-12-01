ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wakg.com

Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock

The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
wakg.com

Inmate Found Dead at Rockingham County Detention Facility

An inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility died on Saturday morning. At around 8 a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell by a Detention Officer doing rounds. The inmate had been delivered breakfast shortly prior to the check and appeared fine at that time. Rockingham County Detention...
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
WXII 12

4-year-old girl dies after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A four-year-old girl has died after a car crash Sunday in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving northbound on Freeman Mill Road. They said his 4-year-old niece was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Police said Zahinda disregarded a red light resulting in a crash with another vehicle at Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. The family of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSLS

VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
alamancenews.com

People at the Mebane Christmas Parade, Friday night, December 2, 2022

Mebane’s nighttime Christmas Parade is a big attraction for many, especially those who cannot get off work during the day on Saturdays for other county Christmas parades (in Burlington, Graham, or Gibsonville). Another big draw: NC A&T’s band (see separate gallery for photos): https://alamancenews.com/nc-at-band-always-a-hit-at-mebane-christmas-parade/. If you see yourself...
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward offered for information about a shooting that left a Greensboro man dead

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Greensboro police are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Oct. 18. Greensboro police got a call around 6:28 p.m. about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a serious injury.
WXII 12

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after being shot multiple times Thursday night in Winston-Salem. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information as they continue to investigate the death of 31-year-old, Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown. Police said he was shot around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hartman Plaza.
WDBJ7.com

Danville woman killed in expressway crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
alamancenews.com

Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan

“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
wfirnews.com

Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning

On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
wbtw.com

Police: Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with embezzling money from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they began investigating on Aug. 1 after the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy