Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’
Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management
Despite leading 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, the New Orleans Saints were defeated 17-16 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdowns to win the game. He had help from Dennis Allen, head coach of the Saints. After Tampa scored to make the game 16-10, the Saints got Read more... The post Saints coach ripped for abymsal game management appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Lions did something no team has done in 4 years during regular season (and it's good)
The Detroit Lions dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, beating them 40-14 for Detroit's fourth win in five games. Jared Goff threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, both to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 114 yards on 11 catches. The team also didn't punt the...
Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker among Heisman Trophy finalist snubs
see also Heisman Trophy finalists includes surprising candidate It seems no everyone can be satisfied during awards season. The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday, and all four in the voting results were quarterbacks: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams. Even with all of their standout seasons, the list was bound to be incomplete — one way or another, a notable name was going to be left off. Here’s a look at a few players who were deserving, but didn’t make the finalist cut: Bryce Young, Alabama QB There will not be a repeat Heisman...
