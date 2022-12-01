see also Heisman Trophy finalists includes surprising candidate It seems no everyone can be satisfied during awards season. The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday, and all four in the voting results were quarterbacks: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams. Even with all of their standout seasons, the list was bound to be incomplete — one way or another, a notable name was going to be left off. Here’s a look at a few players who were deserving, but didn’t make the finalist cut: Bryce Young, Alabama QB There will not be a repeat Heisman...

23 MINUTES AGO