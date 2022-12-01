Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Trinidad Beltran Perales
Trinidad Beltran Perales, age 100, of San Antonio passed away peacefully at her residence on December 1, 2022. She was born to Manuel G. Beltran and Leonora Perez Beltran on August 20, 1922 in Karnes City. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe R. Perales; and former...
mysoutex.com
Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s
In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
mysoutex.com
City plans enormous celebration
Bells will be ringing, but that’s just the start of it. Skates will be clinking, house lights will be shining, and there are rumors that Santa will put the Grinch in a headlock. Kristin Connor has been the director of the city of Portland’s Parks and Recreation Department for...
mysoutex.com
County’s jobless rate falls
Employment numbers in Texas, released earlier this month, clearly show workers continue their return to payrolls around the state. In October, Texas added 49,500 nonfarm jobs, which lowered the state’s unemployment numbers to 3.8 percent. In San Patricio County and the Corpus Christi region, the numbers aren’t quite as...
