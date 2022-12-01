Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night.

Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.

Police say the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not distracted when he struck Moravec.

The driver’s name has not been released.