Morgan Wallen announces 'One Night at a Time' World Tour: See the dates

Morgan Wallen is traveling the globe come 2023 with his

One Night At A Time World Tour .

Kicking things off March 15 in New Zealand, Wallen is scheduled to visit Australia, Canada, the United States, and more as he brings his music to fans worldwide.

Joining Wallen for the entire trek will be ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman while HARDY and Parker McCollum will perform select international shows. Tickets are on sale beginning December 9. Find them here .

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have,” said Wallen. “It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour . Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour Dates:

April 15 Milwaukee, WI*#

April 20 Louisville, KY

April 22 Oxford, MS - ON SALE FRIDAY, 12/16

April 27 Grand Rapids, MI

April 28 Moline, IL

April 29 Lincoln, NE

May 4 Jacksonville, FL

May 5 West Palm Beach, FL

May 6 Tampa, FL

May 18 Hershey, PA*

May 20 East Rutherford, NJ*$

May 24 Austin, TX

May 26 Houston, TX*#

June 2 Atlanta, GA*$

June 3 Panama City Beach, FL^

June 9 Virginia Beach, VA

June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC^

June 15 Pittsburgh, PA*#

June 17 Philadelphia, PA*#

June 23 Chicago, IL*$

June 30 Detroit, MI*#

July 7 St. Louis, MO*$

July 15 San Diego, CA*#

July 20 Phoenix, AZ*#

July 22 Los Angeles, CA*#

Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN^

Aug 12 Columbus, OH*#

Aug 18 Boston, MA*$

Aug 26 Washington, DC*$

Oct 7 Tacoma, WA

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

March 15 Auckland, NZ #

March 19 Ipswich, QLD ^

March 21 Sydney, NSW #

March 24 Melbourne, VIC #

Aug 5 Camrose, ABJ ^

Sept 16 Toronto, ON

Sept 18 London, ON

Sept 21 Ottawa, ON

Sept 22 Quebec City, QC

Sept 23 Montreal, QC

Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB

Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK

Sept 30 Calgary, AB

Oct 4 Vancouver, BC

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY

$ Parker McCollum

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates



