Read full article on original website
Related
Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service
China's communist leaders have eulogized the late leader Jiang Zemin as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country's rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid party control over society
Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing
The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said Monday it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization said it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cybersecurity experts to investigate. Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada, said the searches in their systems were specifically and solely related to China and Hong Kong, as well as a few prominent Chinese activists. The hack left the organization offline for nearly three weeks. U.S. cybersecurity firm Secureworks said there was no attempt to monetize the access, and “a threat group sponsored...
Beijing, Shenzhen stop requiring COVID-19 tests for public transport
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and follows weekend...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
More Chinese cities ease COVID restrictions to defuse protests
BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world’s most stringent COVID measures and head off more protests. Following weekend demonstrations at which some crowds made the politically explosive...
Analysis: Is China ready to lead on protecting nature at the upcoming UN biodiversity conference?
As the world parses what was achieved at the U.N. climate change conference in Egypt, negotiators are convening in Montreal to set goals for curbing Earth’s other crisis: loss of living species. Starting on Dec. 7, 2022, 196 nations that have ratified the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity will...
Sudan’s generals, pro-democracy group sign deal to end crisis
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group signed a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework — signed...
Ethiopian government says disarmament talks with Tigray forces have begun
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A joint committee of the Ethiopian government and Tigray forces has convened inside the Tigray region to outline disarmament plans as part of a peace deal signed last month in the two-year conflict, Ethiopia’s government said Thursday. Ethiopia’s conflict has seen more casualties than...
WATCH LIVE: Biden and France’s Macron holds news briefing as tensions brew over U.S. climate law
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the long-standing U.S.-French relationship, but these are friends with differences. The French leader is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticize aspects of his ally’s signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe. Biden was...
Suspicious parcel detonated at U.S. Embassy in Madrid after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the...
Officials say more than 10,000 Ukrainians killed in war as Russia rejects conditions to talk
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.
Defense Secretary Austin says U.S. faces pivotal years in countering China’s rise
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. is at a pivotal point with China and will need military strength to ensure that American values, not Beijing’s, set global norms in the 21st century, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday. Austin’s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum capped...
German parliament labels 1930s Soviet famine in Ukraine as genocide
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament on Wednesday approved a resolution recognizing as genocide Ukraine’s 1930s “Holodomor,” a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution was brought to the lower house, or...
Soccer-Fans lament end of Japan's brave run in World Cup
TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan supporters lamented the team's 3-1 penalty shootout loss to Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar, crushing their nation's dream of advancing to the quarter-finals.
U.S. hits Hezbollah accountants in Lebanon with terrorism sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped terrorism sanctions on two accountants and two companies in Lebanon for providing the militant group Hezbollah with financial services. The Treasury Department announced it would also impose sanctions on a third person for assisting Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated “foreign terrorist organization,”...
WATCH: Biden, France’s Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade issues
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain a united front against Russia on Thursday amid growing worries about waning support for Ukraine’s war effort in the U.S. and Europe. Biden also signaled he might be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that have raised concerns with France and other European allies.
Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global renewable power capacity is set to double over the next five years, driven by energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
New eruption of Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river, volcanic ash
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
Rescue efforts resume in Indonesia after Mt. Semeru eruption
SUMBERWULUH, Indonesia (AP) — Improved weather conditions Monday allowed rescuers to resume evacuation efforts and a search for possible victims after the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island erupted, triggered by monsoon rains. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0