PBS NewsHour

The Independent

Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing

The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said Monday it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization said it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cybersecurity experts to investigate. Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada, said the searches in their systems were specifically and solely related to China and Hong Kong, as well as a few prominent Chinese activists. The hack left the organization offline for nearly three weeks. U.S. cybersecurity firm Secureworks said there was no attempt to monetize the access, and “a threat group sponsored...
PBS NewsHour

Beijing, Shenzhen stop requiring COVID-19 tests for public transport

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and follows weekend...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
PBS NewsHour

More Chinese cities ease COVID restrictions to defuse protests

BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world’s most stringent COVID measures and head off more protests. Following weekend demonstrations at which some crowds made the politically explosive...
PBS NewsHour

Sudan’s generals, pro-democracy group sign deal to end crisis

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group signed a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework — signed...
PBS NewsHour

German parliament labels 1930s Soviet famine in Ukraine as genocide

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament on Wednesday approved a resolution recognizing as genocide Ukraine’s 1930s “Holodomor,” a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution was brought to the lower house, or...
PBS NewsHour

U.S. hits Hezbollah accountants in Lebanon with terrorism sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped terrorism sanctions on two accountants and two companies in Lebanon for providing the militant group Hezbollah with financial services. The Treasury Department announced it would also impose sanctions on a third person for assisting Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated “foreign terrorist organization,”...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Biden, France’s Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain a united front against Russia on Thursday amid growing worries about waning support for Ukraine’s war effort in the U.S. and Europe. Biden also signaled he might be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that have raised concerns with France and other European allies.
PBS NewsHour

New eruption of Indonesia’s Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river, volcanic ash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
PBS NewsHour

Rescue efforts resume in Indonesia after Mt. Semeru eruption

SUMBERWULUH, Indonesia (AP) — Improved weather conditions Monday allowed rescuers to resume evacuation efforts and a search for possible victims after the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island erupted, triggered by monsoon rains. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

