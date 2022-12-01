ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: CBS2's Dec. 1 forecast calls for blustery winds and cold

By Matthew Villafane
 4 days ago

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/1 Thursday 9 a.m. update 04:48

NEW YORK - It was a windy and cold night, which will translate into a windy and cold day.

High temperatures for Thursday will be much colder than Wednesday, as we'll only see a high of 44, which is below normal.

Blustery conditions will prevail, with gusts of 25-35 mph at times. This will keep windchills in the 30s. Despite the unpleasant feel to the air, it will look great outside, with increasing sunshine throughout the day.

For tonight, skies will remain clear, and winds will diminish. 33 will be our low in the city, while 20s will be widespread throughout the suburbs.

Friday looks to be a rather decent day, featuring mostly sunny skies, light winds, and slightly higher temps as we'll see a high of 47.

