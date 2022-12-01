ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.7 The Fan

Report: Antonio Brown to be arrested for domestic violence

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrnnA_0jTqaXCO00

According to a report, currently unemployed wide receiver Antonio Brown is “about to be arrested.”

Fox 13-TV Sports Director in Tampa, Scott Smith, reports Brown is going to be arrested for domestic violence by the Tampa Bay Police.

Smith says a source confirms the report to him.

According to a court document, obtained by Steelers Now, a request for a risk protection order severed to Brown from Tampa Police was denied by a judge.

The order gives police the ability to restrict the use of firearms of an individual who they think could harm themselves or others.

It’s just the latest in a long history of bizarre behavior.

He has also faced lawsuits of sexual assault as well as being charged with a felony charge of burglary and battery after a situation with a truck driver in Florida.

He pled no contest to the charges and got two years of probation.

The former Steelers last game in the NFL, as of now, was at the end of last season.

After a dispute with his team the Tampa Bay Bucs, Brown took of part of his uniform, throwing them into the crowd in New York and walked off the field.

Lately, Brown has been attacking Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, taking shot at his failing marriage.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
New York Post

Patrick Xavier Clark arrested for murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

Houston cops have made an arrest in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Texas bowling alley last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder, police announced Friday. Cops said a fight erupted during a dice game at the venue and that Clark squeezed off shots at some point during the melee. More than one person is believed to have fired a weapon during the fracas, according to police. While Takeoff’s brother and bandmate Quavo was seen arguing with others before the shooting, Takeoff was not directly involved in the skirmish, according to police. The...
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy