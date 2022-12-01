Report: Antonio Brown to be arrested for domestic violence

According to a report, currently unemployed wide receiver Antonio Brown is “about to be arrested.”

Fox 13-TV Sports Director in Tampa, Scott Smith, reports Brown is going to be arrested for domestic violence by the Tampa Bay Police.

Smith says a source confirms the report to him.

According to a court document, obtained by Steelers Now, a request for a risk protection order severed to Brown from Tampa Police was denied by a judge.

The order gives police the ability to restrict the use of firearms of an individual who they think could harm themselves or others.

It’s just the latest in a long history of bizarre behavior.

He has also faced lawsuits of sexual assault as well as being charged with a felony charge of burglary and battery after a situation with a truck driver in Florida.

He pled no contest to the charges and got two years of probation.

The former Steelers last game in the NFL, as of now, was at the end of last season.

After a dispute with his team the Tampa Bay Bucs, Brown took of part of his uniform, throwing them into the crowd in New York and walked off the field.

Lately, Brown has been attacking Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, taking shot at his failing marriage.