Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Brookfield Infrastructure operates an extensive portfolio of various infrastructure assets around the world. Deere is at the top of its game and showing no signs of slowing down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
After amassing a huge cash reserve over the past few years, Warren Buffett went on a shopping spree in 2022. PC maker HP is a classic Buffett stock because it generates steady profits and throws off lots of cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in December
Cloud computing is expected to be worth an estimated $1.5 trillion by 2030. The Trade Desk is benefiting from the growth of the cloud-based digital ad market. Amazon continues to be a cloud services leader and is increasing profit from AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Is The Disney Bundle With No Ads Worth $19.99?
I'm not a Disney shill, but this will make me sound like one…. The Disney Bundle Trio plans give you three services for around the same cost (or less) as buying two streaming services individually. You get a lot of content, and a wide variety of content, so everyone has...
Motley Fool
Why Green Thumb Industries Stock Shot Higher Today
A new market has opened for the multi-state operator. It's not a large market, but it expands the company's footprint. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon, Okta, and Roku Stocks All Slumped Monday
The latest read on the services economy was unexpectedly strong. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool red-hot inflation with rising interest rates. Wall Street fears the Fed's campaign to cool economic growth will continue, sending stocks lower. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop
Economic data suggests the restrictive COVID-19 policies are having renewed impacts on manufacturing. The recent easing of restrictions may reduce effects on production or demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Were Monday's Key Movers
Stock markets fell on worries about Fed monetary policy. Universal Display stock rose after the company made a new supply and licensing agreement with Samsung Display. VF Corp.'s CEO retired, and the apparel company cut its guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Bitcoin
Litecoin and Dash were originally designed to be Bitcoin alternatives. They offer faster, cheaper global payments based on proof-of-work technology. While investors are aware of the next Bitcoin halving in 2024, they do not appear to be as aware of similar events for Litecoin and Dash in 2023. Historically, halving...
Motley Fool
Why CrowdStrike Stock Was Down Today
Daiwa Securities upgraded the stock to a buy on a down day for the markets. CrowdStrike is still growing quite fast and is positioned to remain a leader in this burgeoning market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Kinder Morgan Stocks Dropped on Monday
Oil prices dropped on Monday, and energy stocks followed. Saudi Arabia is cutting prices on oil exported to Asia and Northern Europe -- while in the U.S., gasoline prices are also falling. These volatile prices are pushing energy stocks down to attractive levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
Why Does Alphabet (Google) Have 2 Different Ticker Symbols?
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Block, and Zillow Group and has the following options: short January 2024 $200 calls on Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Block, Meta Platforms, Twilio, Under Armour, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
Why VF Corporation Stock Was Sliding Today
VF slashed its full-year EPS guidance for the third time since September. Its CEO also appears to have been forced out following this year's disappointing performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Intercontinental Exchange Stock Jumped 13.3% in November
Intercontinental Exchange beat earnings and revenue estimates in the third quarter, which accounted for a November boost. It is preparing for the acquisition of mortgage technology company Black Knight, which should expand its revenue base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
The strong data was surprising, given that several cloud software companies gave cautious outlooks this earnings season. Slowing growth and higher rates are an adverse combination for software stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again
Beijing and Shenzhen both relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. While not all Chinese stocks gained today, Lufax, EHang, and Tuya jumped this morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0