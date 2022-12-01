Nick Cannon revealed on Friday that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “The Masked Singer” host — who also suffers from lupus — took to Instagram to share two photos of himself in a hospital bed amid his health struggles. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” Cannon, 42, began in the caption of the post. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.” The “Drumline” star added, “Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes...

2 DAYS AGO