Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization
Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Al Roker Reveals Scary Health Condition As Reason For Television Absence From Today Show
Beloved television personality and Today Show weatherman Al Roker has told his fan base why he has been absent from the air for the past few weeks. The 68-year-old took to his Instagram and shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers sitting next to an NBC News Weather mug.
Today’s Dylan Dryer breaks silence about filling in for Al Roker after he revealed health update in new pictures
DYLAN Dreyer has finally broken her silence about substituting for Al Roker during the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fans became concerned because Roker has been absent from the Today show due to his illness with Dylan filling in. Dylan posted the opening of the Thanksgiving day parade on her...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia amid ongoing lupus battle
Nick Cannon revealed on Friday that he has been hospitalized with pneumonia. “The Masked Singer” host — who also suffers from lupus — took to Instagram to share two photos of himself in a hospital bed amid his health struggles. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” Cannon, 42, began in the caption of the post. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.” The “Drumline” star added, “Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes...
Popculture
'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Illness, Missing Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center
Savannah Guthrie is at home sick and will not be co-hosting the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting as previously planned. NBC is broadcasting the lighting of the iconic tree on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its roster of talent has been sadly diminished this year. Guthrie announced on Instagram that she would not be able to attend.
‘Today’ Show Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Huge’ Announcement About Live Shows
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced to their Today Show fans that they will soon bring back shows with live studio audiences, and other fun “surprises” next week. Kotb, 58 and Hager, 40, recently shared the good news— starting n...
pethelpful.com
Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything
Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Dramatic Reaction to Getting Her Shots at the Vet Is Just Adorable
No one likes going to the doctor, and most people especially hate having to get shots. It's uncomfortable and a bit scary, so it isn't surprising that it can lead to some unhappy patients. When one dog had to go to the veterinarian, she was not pleased. TikTok user @katherinepatriick...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health. In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have […]
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina
Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
Hoda Kotb Admits She Likes To Date Men Who Are 'Less Attractive' Than Her: 'You Just Feel Hotter'
Though Hoda Kotb is single at the moment, she seems to be eager to jump back into the dating pool — though she isn't interested in dating just anyone.The mom-of-two and costar Jenna Bush Hager were dishing on their perfect man during the Tuesday, November 8, episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna when the former revealed she doesn't want to be wined and dined by a Hollywood hunk."For all the girls who have dated the hot, hot guy — that is tricky," she insisted. "I've dated somebody who was so incredibly good looking, that next to him, you...
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
"We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," Vanna White exclusively tells PEOPLE Vanna White is nowhere near ready to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune. The TV personality has built a lasting legacy on the long-running game show, which premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford as co-hosts. White — who is coming up on her 40th anniversary with the series — has co-hosted the show with Pat Sajak for the last several decades. They've gone...
