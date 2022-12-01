Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Beats Down Derek Chisora, Stops Him in Tenth of Trilogy
Tyson Fury handed out a brutal beating to Derek Chisora as he battered his old rival around the ring before it was finally stopped in the tenth round. Chisora gave what Chisora gives – exceptional toughness and bravery. But this was uncomfortable watching at times as Fury teed off on an opponent who would just not quit and not go down.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Something Is Wrong With ‘Mad, Jealous’ Charlo – ‘I'd Beat His Ass Easy’
Terence Crawford has a clash scheduled on the calendar for Dec. 10 against David Avanesyan, and he still intends to get a fight made with Errol Spence Jr. soon after that, but the Nebraskan has suddenly been caught in a back-and-forth beef with a new foe. The WBO welterweight champion...
Boxing Scene
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
Boxing Scene
Lerena: I'm No Steppingstone; Dubois Is Gonna Realize, ‘What The F--- Have I Done?'
Kevin Lerena knows the role he is supposed to play in Daniel Dubois’ high-profile undercard appearance Saturday night. The South African southpaw has plans of his own, however, for a fight against a heavily favored heavyweight Lerena feels has been disrespectful during the buildup toward their 12-rounder. Lerena has boxed mostly as a cruiserweight during his 11-year professional career, but he plans to show a crowd of 60,000-plus at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London that he, not Dubois, is the heavyweight worth watching.
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Boxing Scene
Tank Alleges Garcia Is Definitely On Something; Ryan Says He Doesn't Even Take Supplements
Gervonta “Tank” Davis tossed a grenade on Twitter on Saturday alleging that Ryan Garcia is “definitely on something” in response to a picture of a clothed Garcia embracing super welterweight Tim Tszyu. “No funny sh!t. If I find out he's cheating, it's going to be a...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Demetrius Andrade, Demond Nicholson - Face To Face at Presser
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face to face with unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García at a press conference on Monday before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title on Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora Not Looking To Retire, Plans To Continue Career
Heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora, 38-years-old, is not looking to retire in the near future. This past Saturday night, before a crowd of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Chisora take a beating at the hands of WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Chisora, with 46 fights under his belt, suffered...
Boxing Scene
Daniel Dubois: Lerena Looking For a Rep - I've Got To Destroy Him!
Daniel Dubois, at 25, remains the junior member of the heavyweight pack, but the Londoner is not one for hanging around. Dubois makes the first defense of his WBA “regular” heavyweight title against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena in the chief support to Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title defense against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Boxing Scene
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Chocolatito Gonzalez Trilogy - CompuBox Punch Stats
Through the first six rounds, Juan Francisco Estrada landed 86 power punches while Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez landed 66. Over the last six rounds, Gonzalez landed 121 power punches and Estrada landed 106. In rounds 8 thru 10, Gonzalez landed 73 punches- all of them power punches. Gonzalez’s late-rounds surge narrowed...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis-Karen Chukhadzhian Co-Feature For Davis-Garcia PPV Show January 7
Jaron Ennis will take a significant step January 7 toward securing a legitimate welterweight title shot. BoxingScene.com has learned that the talented contender from Philadelphia will fight Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian that night for the IBF interim 147-pound championship. Their 12-round fight will be the co-feature of a Showtime Pay-Per-View telecast that Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will headline at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco Floors Adrian Luna Three Times In Second Round Stoppage
GLENDALE, Arizona – Diego Pacheco presented his final case for strong consideration in the Prospect of the Year race. The 21-year-old Los Angeles-based super middleweight closed out 2022 with his fourth knockout in as many fights, as he stopped Adrian Luna in the second round of their regional title fight. Pacheco scored three knockdowns before referee Tony Zaino was alerted to stop the contest at 2:08 of round two in a DAZN-aired undercard bout Saturday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde - Face To Face in London
WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will defend his titles against Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), on Saturday, January 28 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. “I never back down from a challenge, and Anthony Yarde is one of the top contenders who...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Crawford, Mayweather, Pacquiao-Padilla, Azim, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Sugar Ray Robinson, drug usage in the UK, the career of Floyd Mayweather Jr, the career of Marvin Hagler, rising contender Adam Azim, the Pacquiao/Padilla controversy, Terence Crawford, and more. Who is your greatest fighter of all...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn Rooting Loudly For Derek Chisora: "I’d Love To See Him Chin Tyson Fury"
As the heavyweight smoke begins to clear, both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have emerged as the cream of the crop. Fury, of course, violently ended his protracted rivalry with Deontay Wilder, stopping his man in the 11th round following a back-and-forth brawl in October of 2021. For an encore, Fury easily defended his WBC crown against fellow British native, Dillian Whyte.
Boxing Scene
Andrew Moloney: Estrada-Chocolatito 3 Will Be Best Of The Three
GLENDALE, Arizona – All eyes are on the third act of one of the sport’s best trilogies in recent history. Former secondary WBA junior bantamweight titlist Andrew Moloney will tune in from afar, as he is in prime position to challenge the winner of the Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez rubber match. The pair of little big men will collide for a third time Saturday evening at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET), with Estrada’s lineal 115-pound championship and the vacant WBC title at stake.
Boxing Scene
Estrada: We Were Told To Not Train For A Month, Returned Two Weeks Later
Juan Francisco Estrada has never taken a shortcut in training at any point over the course of his incredible career. By his own admission, however, he had to cheat the system ever so slightly just to preserve plans for the third entry in an already memorable ring rivalry. The two-division...
Boxing Scene
Estrada, Gonzalez and The Glory of Greatness: Ringside Afterthoughts
It’s not a new thing to notice the buzz in an arena before a big fight. It was impossible to miss tonight. Fans showed up knowing what they were going to get. Two of the greatest sub-bantamweight performers of all-time were locking horns for the third time. It was special twice already.
