Kevin Lerena knows the role he is supposed to play in Daniel Dubois’ high-profile undercard appearance Saturday night. The South African southpaw has plans of his own, however, for a fight against a heavily favored heavyweight Lerena feels has been disrespectful during the buildup toward their 12-rounder. Lerena has boxed mostly as a cruiserweight during his 11-year professional career, but he plans to show a crowd of 60,000-plus at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London that he, not Dubois, is the heavyweight worth watching.

2 DAYS AGO