Why Does Alphabet (Google) Have 2 Different Ticker Symbols?
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Block, and Zillow Group and has the following options: short January 2024 $200 calls on Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Block, Meta Platforms, Twilio, Under Armour, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. The stock has declined this year as growth has slowed.
2 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in December
Cloud computing is expected to be worth an estimated $1.5 trillion by 2030. The Trade Desk is benefiting from the growth of the cloud-based digital ad market. Amazon continues to be a cloud services leader and is increasing profit from AWS.
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for TSMC's Future
Berkshire Hathaway just bought $4.1 billion of TSMC's shares. But TSMC's top customer, Apple, faces major problems in China. TSMC's near-term gains might be limited, but its long-term prospects still look bright.
1 Thing You Need to Know Before You Buy Chip Stocks
Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Brookfield Infrastructure operates an extensive portfolio of various infrastructure assets around the world. Deere is at the top of its game and showing no signs of slowing down.
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Bitcoin
Litecoin and Dash were originally designed to be Bitcoin alternatives. They offer faster, cheaper global payments based on proof-of-work technology. While investors are aware of the next Bitcoin halving in 2024, they do not appear to be as aware of similar events for Litecoin and Dash in 2023. Historically, halving...
These 2 Stocks Were Monday's Key Movers
Stock markets fell on worries about Fed monetary policy. Universal Display stock rose after the company made a new supply and licensing agreement with Samsung Display. VF Corp.'s CEO retired, and the apparel company cut its guidance.
Is The Disney Bundle With No Ads Worth $19.99?
The Disney Bundle Trio plans give you three services for around the same cost (or less) as buying two streaming services individually. You get a lot of content, and a wide variety of content, so everyone has...
Why VF Corporation Stock Was Sliding Today
VF slashed its full-year EPS guidance for the third time since September. Its CEO also appears to have been forced out following this year's disappointing performance.
Why Green Thumb Industries Stock Shot Higher Today
A new market has opened for the multi-state operator. It's not a large market, but it expands the company's footprint.
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
The strong data was surprising, given that several cloud software companies gave cautious outlooks this earnings season. Slowing growth and higher rates are an adverse combination for software stocks.
Why Taboola Stock Skyrocketed This Week
A major online publisher chose Taboola to power its digital ad platform. The deal comes at a time when marketers are desperately searching for new ad formats.
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow.
Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop
Economic data suggests the restrictive COVID-19 policies are having renewed impacts on manufacturing. The recent easing of restrictions may reduce effects on production or demand.
Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again
Beijing and Shenzhen both relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. While not all Chinese stocks gained today, Lufax, EHang, and Tuya jumped this morning.
Why General Electric, Johnson Controls, and Deere Stocks Dropped on Monday
Strong employment numbers last week sparked worries about additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. New ISM data Monday is reinforcing those fears among industrial stock investors.
Can Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2023?
SHIB tokens delivered historic gains to crypto investors one year ago. Five catalysts would need to be executed flawlessly for Shiba Inu to have any chance of a moonshot to $1. A multitude of headwinds suggest this meme token is more bark than bite.
Retail Trends, a Commodity to Watch, and Gift-Giving Tips
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Asit...
