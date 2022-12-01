Read full article on original website
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
The B&O Railroad Museum is asking for help in finding a former employee who is missing. They said they were so fond of him they wanted to do whatever they could to help the family. Workers at the B&O Railroad Museum want to know what happened to Darian Boone, 28,...
BALTIMORE -- Police confirmed that a 19-year-old woman was pregnant when she was shot multiple times and killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore.At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting. There, officers found the pregnant woman, identified as Jaymyra Burrell, suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later.Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
(Cordova, MD) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder that occurred in the 11000 block of Three Bridge Branch Road in Cordova, Maryland.
Frank J. Ashe, Jr, 19, of Cordova, Maryland, has been arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant pertaining to this incident. On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at about 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Three Bridge Branch Road residence for a reported assault. Deputies quickly developed information that a father/son domestic incident had occurred. Deputies discovered Frank Ashe, Sr and Frank Ashe, Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe, Jr.’s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, Ashe, Jr. entered a vehicle and purposely drove at and struck Ashe, Sr.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About a dozen people woke up Sunday morning to find their vehicles damaged and property stolen from them, according to Baltimore City Police. The police department said it happened on the morning of December 4, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say...
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who snatched money from a Walgreens cashier in Odenton, authorities say. Images of the suspect were released in an effort to help identify him after he robbed the Walgreens in the 8300 block of Piney Orchard Parkway around 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early yesterday morning, a 19-year-old woman was shot to death in Northeast, Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 5600 Block of Woodmont Avenue. Shortly after 3 am, the Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting report. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital and died a short time later. The identity of the 19-year-old victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, please call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line The post 19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
ODENTON, MD – Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a reported gunfire incident at a bar in Odenton early Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of gunshots fired at My Place Bar and Lounge located at 1676 Annapolis Road in Odenton. “Witnesses told officers there was an argument followed by two males firing shots at each other. No victims were located. One vehicle was damaged by a projectile,” detectives said today. “Multiple shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.” Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to The post Police investigate weekend shooting outside Odenton bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is under investigation in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot...
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers working in East Baltimore were alerted to the shooting around 4:25 p.m., police said.They found the injured teenager in the 700 block of North Caroline Street, according to authorities.He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.The teenager is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
UPDATE 12/4 5:40 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cesar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. They said the crash happened just after 9:50 a.m. They said that Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder and talking outside of their car. They said that the woman entered I-95 during the conversation […]
The Baltimore City Fire Department discovered a man's body in a building Sunday morning, hours after it caught fire.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 19-year-old woman died in a Northeast Baltimore shooting late Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday. Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man died in a building fire in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded to an alarm of a fire follow-up around 11:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Lexington Street. Once...
BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot multiple times, killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting; there officers found a 19-year-old female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to a release.Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
