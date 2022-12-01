BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early yesterday morning, a 19-year-old woman was shot to death in Northeast, Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 5600 Block of Woodmont Avenue. Shortly after 3 am, the Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting report. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital and died a short time later. The identity of the 19-year-old victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, please call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line The post 19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

11 HOURS AGO