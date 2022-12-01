Read full article on original website
Related
No problems found in check on Minnesota voting machine tabulations
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. … Administrative services director Deborah Erickson said about 10 people observed the three-hour process, which didn’t uncover any problems. Erickson said two ballots weren’t counted by the machines because the voter did not mark their ballot correctly, either because they filled in ovals for two candidates and crossed one out, or because they crossed out a candidate’s name.”
‘Build that bridge’: Culturally aware approach key to addressing Karen youth addiction crisis
This story is Part 2 of a two-part series on opioid addiction in Minnesota’s Karen community. Part 1, about families struggling to get help for their children, can be found here. When Kaziah Josiah began her role as one of four St. Paul Police Department community engagement specialists, she...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
New House Republican leader Lisa Demuth plans to lead minority with ‘calm and conversational’ style
State Rep. Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring was recently elected House Republican Minority Leader, a prominent job for a legislator whose career in politics began almost on a whim. In 2007, only one person filed to run for three open positions on the ROCORI school board in central Minnesota. After Demuth (pronounced DAY-myth) failed to convince her husband to mount a write-in campaign by clipping a newspaper article and leaving it on his dinner plate, she launched one herself.
Xcel Energy’s request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% faces opposition
Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune is reporting Xcel Energy’s request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% is being roundly opposed by ratepayer advocates — including two state agencies — who say Minnesotans are already reeling from energy price inflation. From WCCO: The Minnesota Board of...
Longtime Minnesotan, transatlantic relations scholar honored by his native Sri Lanka
Patrick Mendis, an award-winning University of Minnesota alumnus, has recently been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sri Lanka Foundation in Los Angeles, California. The Foundation recognizes the outstanding achievements and valuable contributions made by Sri Lankans living in the United States and around the world. Mendis, a...
Free tickets now available for virtual MinnPost Social: 2023 Preview
Registration is now open for the next free virtual MinnPost Social event — 2023 Preview: Insights into a split Congress and a ‘trifecta’ statehouse — at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Democrats representing Minnesota in Congress have enjoyed majority status in the U.S. Senate and...
Biden nixes Minnesota, prefers Michigan, other states to hold first presidential primary contests
WASHINGTON – DFL Chairman Ken Martin, who had fought to have Minnesota host an early presidential primary, gave up in the quest late Thursday because of reports that President Biden preferred that South Carolina and other states go first. The Washington Post first reported, based on anonymous Democratic sources,...
Nurses set to strike December 11
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday morning that walkouts will start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals. Nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors opted for an open-ended strike. Matt Sepic at MPR...
Map restores Ojibwe names to Minnesota lakes, rivers and cities up north
At MPR News, Dan Kraker reports, “The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning ‘Lake with crossing waters’ — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of many more places have been lost to history. Now, a partnership between the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, the nonprofit Ely Folk School, and several volunteer artists is seeking to change that. This week they’re unveiling a map that features more than 100 Ojibwe place names from across the Band’s territory, including names uncovered in diaries stored in the Smithsonian dating back to the 1800s.”
Will Minnesota Democrats pass ‘most significant climate legislation in history’ next year?
In Gov. Tim Walz’s first term, DFLers in Minnesota produced lots of official reports on climate change and had plenty of grand plans meant to address the issue. But nearly all of those proposals stalled in the Republican-held Senate, or failed to even pass the DFL-led House. With the...
Rule change bars extremist group members from being Minnesota police officers
John Croman at KARE-11 reports that members and supporters of extremist and white supremacist groups would be barred from serving as police officers in Minnesota under a new set of rules and guidelines adopted Thursday by the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Board.
With latest service cuts, Metro Transit needs to change how it runs the bus system
On the light rail platforms, the announcement rings loudly every few minutes: Attention light rail customers, quarterly service changes will take place on Saturday, December 3rd. The announcement is nothing new. All year long, a quiet calamity has taken place on Twin Cities street corners. Every three months, Metro Transit...
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit
An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
Marine Mill, the first commercial sawmill in Minnesota
Marine Mill was constructed by David Hone and Lewis Judd, two lumbermen from Marine, Illinois, who came to the St. Croix Valley in 1838 to find a suitable lumbering site. They chose to settle in the area for its proximity to fast-growing white pine trees in the northern St. Croix watershed. Hone and Judd built a small sawmill with a flutter wheel and founded the Marine Lumber Company on August 24, 1839. Over the next three decades, the mill’s lumber production grew enormously. During the winter of 1839–1840, it produced roughly 5,000 board feet of lumber. By 1877, it was producing two million board feet of lumber, 500,000 shingles, and 200,000 laths annually. A large steamboat levee spanned the length of the site. About fourteen men worked at the mill on a daily basis, and a 40-by-28-foot log boarding house on the site housed them.
We call today #GivingNewsDay
With a donation to MinnPost today, you’ll help us:. – Hold our elected officials accountable. – Analyze the new balance of power at the statehouse. – Explore how policy decisions affect everyday Minnesotans. – Explain our state’s complex challenges and opportunities. Independent journalism upholds democracy, and we can’t...
Walz vows law would be changed to allow Minnesota to become an early primary state
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tim Walz has made a last-minute pitch for Minnesota to become an early primary state as a key panel of the Democratic National Committee is set to make recommendations on a new presidential primary calendar later this week. In a letter sent Monday to the to...
Walz expects next week’s economic outlook for Minnesota to be ‘relatively stable’
Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday he expects next week’s official state economic and revenue forecast to be stable, meaning that the large state budget surplus will survive instabilities and worries about the economy. That would mean that roughly $12 billion will still be available for the 2023 Legislature. Walz...
New qualifying conditions added to medical cannabis program
Bill Strande at KARE-11 has a piece on Wednesday’s announcement by the Minnesota Department of Health that irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be added to the list of qualifying medical conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program. Tim Sullivan at the Associated Press interviews western Wisconsinites...
Snow scenes from downtown St. Paul during Tuesday’s winter storm
The Twin Cities and surrounding areas were under a Winter Storm Warning on Tuesday. By late afternoon, 8 inches had already fallen in places like Bloomington and Burnsville, according to the National Weather Service. Snow was expected to continue into the evening. Here are some scenes from downtown St. Paul:
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 1