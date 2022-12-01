Read full article on original website
Related
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
One of Michigan’s Most Famous Parks Named ‘America’s Most Beautiful’
Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Large Predators in Michigan to Avoid
Here in Michigan, there are three large predators you should avoid at all costs. These large predators are bears, gray wolves, and cougars. In all my years I've never come across any of these large predators, and nor do I plan to anytime soon. I've done plenty of traveling throughout...
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes
This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
110 Years of Happy Couples: Michigan Marriages, 1839-1949
You need a license to drive a vehicle. Without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to own a dog. If you're discovered without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to be married. If you're discovered living with your partner without...
Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees in Southwest Michigan
Searching for a list of Christmas Tree farms near you? We got you. It's a tradition for many families in Southwest Michigan to go on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. To make the search easier this year, we've compiled a complete list of "Choose and Cut" Christmas Tree farms in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order by city below.
Comfort Food Staple ‘Jiffy Mix’ Is Pure Michigan and Run By a Former Indy 500 Driver
It's starting to get cold outside, which means it's time for the Comfort foods. Thick, hefty, hearty foods that stick to your ribs - it's seriously the best, and two of my favorites are Chili, and Beans and Cornbread. Both of those aren't complete, though, without the namesake of the...
Master the Ultimate Midwestern Goodbye For the Holiday Season
We joke about it every single time I'm on the phone with my family - The Midwest Goodbye. It's not as simple as just saying "BYE," and hanging up the phone... it's a process, with multiple steps, and various paths to take, and can seem very strange to people who aren't from here.
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
Michiganders Risk Identity Theft on Unregulated Gaming Sites
Did you know there are just over 30 online gambling apps in Michigan to choose from? They all have unique offerings, including many with casino and sportsbooks all in one app. Personally speaking I am not a gambler, and I most certainly do not use any online gambling apps because there is always a risk of identity theft and more.
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0