Wonky win: Watson struggles, Browns defense and specials teams step up in 27-14 win over Texans

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson's highly anticipated debut was supposed to provide a boost to the Cleveland Browns offense. But while the 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback struggled mightily in what marked his first start in more than 700 days, Cleveland's defense and special teams picked up the slack as the Browns beat the Texans (1-10-1) 27-14 to move to 5-7 on the season.
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Preview, point spread, how to watch

HOUSTON — One week removed from their 23-17 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6), the Cleveland Browns (4-7) will return to action to face the Houston Texans (1-9-1) in what will be Deshaun Watson's 2022 debut. What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns'...
Cleveland Browns' Week 15 home game vs. Baltimore Ravens scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited official debut with the Browns this past Sunday, looking rusty after two years sitting out despite a 27-14 Cleveland win over the Houston Texans. His first game in front of the home fans at FirstEnergy Stadium won't take place for another couple of Weeks, but now a bit of intrigue has been added to the occasion.

