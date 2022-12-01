Read full article on original website
Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase named to All-MLB First Team; Andrés Giménez named to All-MLB second team
CLEVELAND — The accolades and awards keep rolling in for the 2022 Cleveland Guardians. Major League Baseball released their All-MLB teams Monday evening and the Guardians were well represented. Closer Emmanuel Clase was named to the All-MLB first team while second baseman Andrés Giménez was named to the All-MLB...
Wonky win: Watson struggles, Browns defense and specials teams step up in 27-14 win over Texans
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson's highly anticipated debut was supposed to provide a boost to the Cleveland Browns offense. But while the 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback struggled mightily in what marked his first start in more than 700 days, Cleveland's defense and special teams picked up the slack as the Browns beat the Texans (1-10-1) 27-14 to move to 5-7 on the season.
RUST is REAL: Deshaun Watson looked rusty in his Cleveland Browns debut | Browns still get DUB!
After 700 days between games, Deshaun Watson struggles in return to H-Town. Will he bounce back against the Bengals?
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Preview, point spread, how to watch
HOUSTON — One week removed from their 23-17 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6), the Cleveland Browns (4-7) will return to action to face the Houston Texans (1-9-1) in what will be Deshaun Watson's 2022 debut. What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns'...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Cleveland Browns' Week 15 home game vs. Baltimore Ravens scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited official debut with the Browns this past Sunday, looking rusty after two years sitting out despite a 27-14 Cleveland win over the Houston Texans. His first game in front of the home fans at FirstEnergy Stadium won't take place for another couple of Weeks, but now a bit of intrigue has been added to the occasion.
