Harrison Smith Has More Interceptions than Any Active NFL Player
Harrison Smith got Sunday’s game against the New York Jets started with a bang for the Minnesota Vikings defense. On the New York Jets opening drive, the Vikings veteran safety recorded his 34th career interception, meaning Smith has more interceptions than any active NFL player. The 34th INT for...
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’
Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
QB Prospect Connected to Vikings Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Anthony Richardson has been a hot topic of debate among NFL Draft nerds such as yours truly. Will he be a first-round pick? Should he be considered among the top QB prospects? Will he even declare for the draft this year? Well, we may not have answers to the first two questions yet, but the QB prospect that has been connected to the Vikings on multiple occasions has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Vikings Rookie CB Ruled Out for Week 14
Minnesota Vikings rookie CB Akayleb Evans made a much-anticipated return to the field this past weekend against the New York Jets. He had missed the previous two games due to a concussion that he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. During the game, Evans made a few very...
Vikings Fans Will Need to Change Their Plans for Week 15
Minnesota Vikings fans will need to change their plans for Week 15 when the Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts. The game was initially scheduled for 12 PM CST on Sunday, December 18th. However, with the NFL now flexing schedules, the league has changed to date and time to 12 PM CST on Saturday, December 17th.
The 49ers Lose Jimmy Garoppolo for the Rest of 2022
The NFC playoff picture has been setting up for a couple weeks now, and a matchup that has begun to seem inevitable is the Minnesota Vikings taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, assuming the two teams make it that far. However, those plans may begin to...
Questions Answered: Baker Mayfield, Close Game Madness, Akayleb Evans Out
Questions Answered: Baker Mayfield, Close Game Madness, Akayleb Evans Out. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some...
Vikings Rookie LB Elevated from Practice Squad for Week 13
Just one week ago, Minnesota Vikings linebacker William Kwenkeu made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving Night against the New England Patriots. Kwenkeu played 16 snaps with the special teams, but he did not have any statistics to show for it. It turns out Kwenkeu won’t have to wait long to...
Three Keys to Beating the New York Jets in Week 13
The 9-2 Minnesota Vikings are looking to get back on a winning streak this weekend after beating the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving 10 days ago. In order to do that, they’ll have to get past the 7-4 New York Jets, who are also coming off a Week 12 win against the Chicago Bears. Here are three keys to beating the New York Jets in Week 13.
Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings Are Hunting for More
Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings are on the hunt. For more victories over the home stretch. For home field advantage. For a playoff appearance. For a playoff victory. For a return to the NFC Championship game. For a Super Bowl Appearance? For a Super Bowl Victory?. How big do...
The Yearning for Respect and Lingering Doubt Among Vikings Fans
Another close win for the men in purple. 10-2 feels pretty good, folks. Nevertheless, would it be fair to say that there is some lingering doubt for Vikings fans? Or, perhaps, is the more dominant feeling one of desire for the rest of the NFL to respect what Minnesota has accomplished? Some combination of both?
The Vikings Depth Chart for the Week 13 Jets Game
The Vikings depth chart is looking healthier. Coming off a mini-bye, Minnesota has the chance to keep pursuing the conference’s #1 spot. Kevin O’Connell will be looking to concoct a game plan that effectively stifles Robert Saleh’s talented defense. The players, of course, are most important when...
Reaction to Vikings Win over Jets
This is Episode 173 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the takeaways from MIN-NYJ in Week 13. Particularly, squeaker games, Greg Joseph, and Jalen Reagor are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Reaction to Vikings...
Jets/Vikings Inactives for Week 13
Ahead of the Jets/Vikings Sunday matchup as part of the Week 13 slate of NFL games, both New York and Minnesota have released their lists of inactive players. For the Vikings the list is as expected, including six players. The full list is as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OT Vederian...
Another Week, Another Thriller as the Vikings Beat the Jets, 27-22
Throughout the first half of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Jets, it seemed like the Vikings were finally going to put an opponent away early for the first time since Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Ultimately, the Vikings beat the Jets, but it did not come nearly as easily as it should have.
